Winter is here, and one guy is struggling to find a heater that will heat up before Eskom cuts the power

Twitter user @MadidaMadiseng roasted his black fin oil heater, claiming it only warms itself

People had a good laugh at the man’s heater rant and shared their tricks to stay warm

Winter is upon the people of Mzansi, and loadshedding is not helping anyone stay warm. One guy took to the Twitter streets to share his displeasure with the function of the fin heater he possesses.

Twitter user @MadidaMadiseng wants the money back that he paid for this heater, and Mzansi thinks it is hilarious. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Stage 5 loadshedding slapped the people of Mzansi right as the first breath of winter froze our thoughts first thing in the morning. Knowing that electricity will be scarce, people must start improvising on keeping warm.

Man throws shade at fin heaters, claims they do nothing but “heat themselves”

Twitter user @MadidaMadiseng shared a picture of a black fin oil heater that he has and is unhappy with its performance. Our guy feels it is an electricity waster as it does not keep him warm.

“Useless, useless, useless. All it does is to warm itself up.”

Mzansi drops tips to keep warm without the help of Eskom

Many people agreed that these heaters are a “waste of Eskom”. However, some suggested putting a blanket over it to help with insulation. It will be a cold, long, dark winter, peeps, buckle up!

Read some of the hilarious comments and useful suggestions:

@kennethntuli said:

“I once switched one on in April last year. I only felt its warmth in December. I use it to dry my socks.”

@Lilrossey1 said:

“This is the best heater, cover it with a blanket and thank me later. I’ve been doing it for years - don’t mind the “DO NOT COVER” thing.”

@mrsmohau2021 said:

“Very selfish this one”

@LaurentiSanti14 said:

“Hao it's also feeling cold mos. Don't be insensitive to other people's feelings.”

@VictorShabanguB said:

