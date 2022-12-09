The ripple effect of the energy crisis is being felt by all industries and ordinary people in South Africa

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department added to citizens' irritation about the current Stage 6 of loadshedding

The JMPD said that they don't have enough manpower to direct heavy traffic during loadshedding

JMPD expresses its irritation with Stage 6 loadshedding slowing down traffic. Image: @JoburgMPD

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has voiced its frustration about the current Stage 6 loadshedding's effect on the traffic in Johannesburg.

JMPD shared it will not be sending off extra officers to control congested traffic during the roll-out of loadshedding, reported TimesLIVE.

Xolani Fihla, the spokesperson of JMPD said the department has other pressing issues to attend to and can't have officers at all intersections

"Due to our responsibilities when it comes to crime prevention, bylaw enforcement and attending to life-threatening emergencies, we can’t be at every corner.”

Even though motorists have also expressed their annoyance with the insufferable traffic in Johannesburg, Fihla spoke to SABCNews and urged civilians to refrain from directing traffic during loadshedding because it's illegal and dangerous.

“The challenge with having an unauthorised person doing that is if an accident happens within that intersection, the city won’t be liable for that accident and it will be a problem for the motorists

South Africa's comments are below:

Mike Van Dyk said:

"No, they would rather dish out traffic fines, rather than help motorists."

Stephani Rowles wrote:

"It seems such an impossible task because they actually have to work. They are not used to that."

Jackie Msolo suggested:

"Then hire more, we have millions of unemployed youth who would do anything to get this job."

Nkosazane Radebe added:

"Fix the problems than bringing temporal solutions by making humans robots. This is not helpful at all."

David Sithole

"Time off from soliciting bribes. Better use of personnel."

