South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grant beneficiaries using gold cards will be able to withdraw from ATMs

Postbank decided to put a halt on the payment method after a criminal network targeting ATMs to access accounts was uncovered

The institute said it is aware of the impact the changed system will have and apologised for the inconvenience

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - Postbank has put a halt on South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grant beneficiaries using gold cards from withdrawing funds from ATMs over the festive period.

SASSA recipients using gold cards will be unable to withdraw funds from ATMs. Image: Brenton Geach & Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The decision came after a criminal network targeting ATMs to access accounts was uncovered. Grant money can be still accessed through retail outlets which provide a cashback service.

After much investigation, Postbank found that a sophisticated modus operandi was at work. The matter is still being probed, TimesLIVE reported.

Postbank said it is aware of the impact the changed system will have and apologised for the inconvenience. Beneficiaries were also cautioned against changing cards unless they opted to do so willingly.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The institute’s Spokesperson Bongani Diako told eNCA that Postbank reported the issue surrounding fraud to Parliament months ago. He added that measures were put in place to detect suspicious activity, which led to the suspension of ATM services.

Citizens react to the halt on Postbank services:

Lindi Ndlovu said:

“My heart breaks for those who solely rely on child's grant.”

Koketšo Hope Motau commented:

“Post office is totally incompetent whenever coming to the Sassa payments. The elderly people are always complaining about it.”

Pieter Rudolph wrote:

“It's a problem people are complaining about payment need to find these people that are taking from the poor no man fix this problem SASSA.”

Emmah Msiza Ntuli posted:

“People are so frustrated and it's sad. I used ATM last month and it declined, this week I went to Pick n Pay and luckily got the full amount for last month and this month.”

Kenneth Makgoale added:

“They are busy fighting for positions in the ruling party, while their loyal voter's dying of hunger.”

SASSA blames technical glitch for non-payment to gold card beneficiaries, “Mothers are livid”

Briefly News also reported that The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is working on the issues that led to the non-payment of beneficiaries using gold cards.

The agency apologised to those unable to withdraw their grants at post offices. Glitches were experienced at South African Post Office (SAPO) outlets that affected customers who attempted to make over-the-counter payments, deposits, and withdrawals.

The services could be accessed through retail outlets that provide a cashback option.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News