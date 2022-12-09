Desmond Dube, a Clientèle Life presenter, reportedly owes Sars R1.4 million in unpaid taxes, and the tax collector is demanding payment

Dube has been given 10 business days to settle his debt, and Sars has provided him with options for doing so

As soon as the news broke, Mzansi people weighed in, with many defending the star and criticising Sars

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Desmond is reportedly facing tax problems. According to City Press, the Clientèle Life host owes Sars R1.4 million in unpaid taxes.

Desmond Dube is reportedly facing 1.4 million tax woes. Image: @desmond.dube

Source: Instagram

The renowned actors' tax issue follows a slew of Mzansi celebrities who have also found themselves in the same dire situation. Dr Malinga is a notable mention after he opened up about his tax problems to Podcast and Chill host MacG months ago.

According to City Press, the Sars letter they saw addressed to Dube stated that he should pay his debt in 10 business days. Failure to do so would result in the execution of assets.

The letter also stated that Sars has also provided Desmond with ways he can quickly settle his debt. City Press reported:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"You may within 10 business days from the date of this letter of demand apply for any of the following remedies: payment instalments where you are unable to pay the full amount, suspension of the debt where you intend to submit or have submitted a formal dispute, compromise of a portion of the tax where this will provide a higher return to the fiscus than liquidation, sequestration, or other collection measures."

The news spread on social media, and online people weighed in. Some peeps were taken aback by the massive debt, while others called out Sars.

Internet users said that the tax collector is becoming accustomed to waiting until the debt becomes ridiculous before demanding payment. Peeps wrote:

@SkelmGemer said:

"Not the most surprising bit of news, tbh"

@acdmnky shared:

"He must call clientele legal. They'll sort him out quick fast "

@tshepo87 posted:

"R1.4 Million? That would solve all my problems for a few months ‍♂️"

@miczino replied:

"@sarstax is the reason some of us can’t financially grow. I pay enough tax to pay a bond but I don’t own a house. If I could I’d not pay too. Why wait till the last minute so you can crush him? We don’t even see where our money is going. The struggle of the middle class."

@MMutsonga commented:

"I want to see Clientele legal really represent the man, as per their advert "

@MbongeniRonose wrote:

"Clientele will easily sort this one out "

@LebzaBills reacted:

"Why is Sars not assisting people to clear their debt before ruining their careers?"

@BigBoyHustler1 also said:

"It’s crazy how when your name carries value it’s much more susceptible to being tarnished as compared to someone who’s not known."

@_iiTone added:

"Eish, “how to ruin Christmas”

Dr Malinga breaks down while discussing Sars repossessing his furniture in a viral emotional video

In other news, Briefly News reported that Dr Malinga's life has been turned upside down after it was revealed that the South African Revenue Services (sars) treated him harshly after he failed to pay his taxes.

According to Savanna News, Malinga was trending for several days after failing to pay his mortgage. Later, it was revealed that SARS would seize his property and auction it off to recover the funds he owed.

In an interview with Podcast and Chill host MacG, the talented musician opened up about the humiliation he felt when SARS repossessed his furniture while he was watching.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News