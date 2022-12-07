International artist Pitbull got warned by a Mzansi citizen to steer clear of SA as he is apparently banned

The man made this joke in light of the ongoing ban against pit bulls saga and cracked SA up

It took some a minute to click, but after that, they were rolling around their beds in laughter

With the ongoing pit bull ban saga causing a lot of tension, one man decided to take a humorous approach to it. Telling international artist Pitbull that he is no longer allowed in South Africa, the man had citizens cry-laughing.

One amazing thing about the people of Mzansi is that they always find humour or hope in a time of darkness.

Twitter user @destinyzee shared a screenshot showing a Mzansi citizen informing Pitbull that he is no longer allowed in SA. The woman had a good laugh at the humorous post.

Mzansi citizens get a kick out of the Pitbull post

Now, this is how every tough situation needs to be treated, with a little humour. People laughed hard at the post and flooded the comment section with laughter.

"When l saw it I didn't even register what's he saying, almost went to Google why his not allowed in SA "

" Insomnia then I log into Twitter and find this I was never ready I am literally laughing out loud."

"We should have that SPCA on standby if he ever borders a plane to SA."

Man hands over pit bull to SPCA, Mzansi left emotional and curious: “I hope they’re not killing them”

In more serious news, Briefly News reported that a man received some kudos online for handing over his pit bull to the SPCA, but some South Africans were curious about what would happen to it.

The officer from the SPCA came to collect the dog at the man's house. @danielmarven shared the snaps of the situation on Twitter, which sparked a massive discussion about whether or not the dog should still be banned.

The call to ban pit bulls has grown ever since stories about small children passing away from vicious attacks. A petition had been recently launched for the breed to be outlawed in the country, but many people either defend or oppose the animal.

