Kagisho Dikgacoi has denied rumours that he and his wife, Carina McKechnie, are headed for divorce

The former Bafana Bafana soccer player clarified that Carina McKechnie moved to England for work purposes

Dikgacoi slammed social media users, accusing them of starting the malicious rumour about his marriage ending

Divorce rumours hit the Dikgacoi household, but Kagisho quickly extinguished the flames and denied them.

Kagisho Dikgacoi addresses divorce speculations

According to TshisaLIVE, Dikgacoi clarified that Carina McKechnie moved to England with their children to work. He also mentioned that not a single day goes by without them communicating.

“My wife and I are still married. An opportunity came through for her to work in England. My marriage is intact, from time to time I go to visit my family in England.”

The goalie stated that he wished to make time so he could be with his family. The lovely couple got married traditionally in 2016 in Manzini, Swaziland.

Dikgacoi slams online trolls

Dikgacoi called out social media trolls and stated that they initiated the malicious rumour about his marriage ending.

"...social media users aren't making things easy. I feel violated by the remarks, but what can I say? What's in the social media is out of my control. The rumours are not new to me, but like I said I'm busy, and some people noticed that my wife has been missing in the picture, and they concluded that we're done as a couple.”

