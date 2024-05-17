The Gagasi FM presenter Felix Hlophe recently responded to the rumours of taking a second wife

The star rubbished the claims and said that this started as a joke and then it escalated when the media turned it into a story

Felix Hlophe also shared that he loves his wife and that he cannot afford polygamy right now

The Durban-based comedian and radio host at Gagasi FM Felix Hlophe has responded to rumours that he is taking another wife.

Felix Hlophe denies taking a 2nd wife

Earlier on, Felix Hlophe trended on social media after reports circulated that the radio personality was preparing to tie the knot with his second wife after his wifey Tracy permitted him to become a polygamist.

Recently, the Gagasi FM star, who spent a night at the Westville Prison, denied taking up a second wife.

According to ZiMoja, the star shared that all of this started as a joke, and it was blown out of proportion by the media and that his family was greatly affected by this:

"This thing was just a joke and suddenly it blew. We've been getting calls from concerned relatives and our parents, I would like to put it out there that I am not taking a second wife. I am content and happy with my wife."

Hlophe further mentioned that this sparked many mixed reactions from fans, with some congratulating him and others criticizing him.

He said:

"Some people have congratulated me and expressed their support for the upcoming union, while others are shocked by a union I assure you will not happen. We're no longer on social media at the moment because people have become too invested in this situation. I can't afford polygamy at the moment, it is too expensive."

