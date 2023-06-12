Gagasi FM presenter Felix Hlophe was arrested on 8 June and spent the night at Westville Prison in Durban

Hlophe broadcast his radio show on 9 June live in jail, and he said he was participating in a documentary to raise crime awareness

A video of Felix getting arrested and arriving in the KZN prison made the round, and peeps shared divided views

Gagasi FM presenter Felix Hlophe was reportedly jailed on 8 June during his radio show.

Gagasi FM host Felix Hlophe clarified that his arrest was for a crime campaign with the Department of Correctional Services. Image: @felixhlophe

Source: Instagram

The comedian's fans were concerned and heartbroken as an image of him being handcuffed circulated on social media.

Why was Felix Hlope arrested?

According to Sunday World, Hlophe did not break the law. He was transferred to Westville Prison in Durban, KZN, to spend the night behind bars to increase crime awareness.

However, Felix's listeners and others close to him were unaware of this until he broadcast his show live in prison on 9 June. He told his listeners that he did not commit a crime but is participating in a campaign about depicting the lives of convicted criminals.

“As the crime rate continues to increase in Mzansi and the youth are the ones who are getting arrested, we decided to run the awareness in partnership with the Department of Correctional Service."

Felix details what the crime campaign hopes to achieve

Hlophe stated that the campaign's goal is to demonstrate to the youth how their lives may change if they get imprisoned.

Felix added that they wanted the youngsters to understand that living illegally has serious implications. The Department of Correctional Service and Hlophe also hope that young people will realise that many things can get someone arrested.

“South Africa is a youthful country, and we can’t give up on them,” said the Department of Correctional Services spokesman, Singabakho Nxumalo.

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to Felix Hlophe spending the night in jail

Famous tweep @Am_Blujay shared a video of Hlophe arriving in prison. The clip depicted Hlophe from the time he jumped off the van to him getting his fingerprints on the necessary paperwork.

Reacting to the footage, Mzansi wasn't convinced that Hlophe's arrest would persuade the youth to stay off criminal activities. Peeps said Felix looked too happy, and usually, getting arrested isn't something to smile about.

@BighomieHydro said:

"This is not authentic because he is smiling and laughing. When you are getting booked in the Department of Corrections, it’s humiliating and scary. Warders do not laugh with you, and your heart is pounding because you don't know what is going to happen inside."

@Lebza_myfriend shared:

"This is madness."

@JobMolotsane replied:

"Obviously, it won't be bad since he was not sentenced for any crime."

@sjmofokeng25 commented:

"So, he is testing his ancestors and God."

