Amapiano star DJ Maphorisa is in trouble with the law after allegations of abuse were levelled against him

The Ba Straata hitmaker was arrested after allegedly beating his apparent girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo

It is believed Thuli was allegedly assaulted after she confronted him about a previous disagreement

It's claimed DJ Maphorisa assaulted his alleged girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo, on 7 March.

DJ Maphorisa allegedly assaulted Thuli Phongolo, and she opened a case at the Sandton Police Station. Image: @djmaphorisa and @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

According to City Press, Phongolo revealed the assault claims in a statement at the Sandton Police Station.

Thuli Phongolo claims DJ Maphorisa punched her

According to police documents obtained by the news outlet, the incident occurred at Thuli's apartment after she brought up their previous heated argument.

When Phongolo confronted the Abalele hitmaker about their disagreement, he became angry and assaulted her.

"He became aggressive and started to punch me with his fists in my chest."

Thuli Phongolo says DJ Maphorisa also took her to the balcony

The former Generations: The Legacy actress' statement also revealed that the assault did not only take place inside the apartment. Maphorisa allegedly dragged Thuli to the balcony and elbowed her while they fought over her phone, which he had snatched from her.

Phori eventually returned Thuli's phone, and she called her manager, who drove her to the Sandton Police Station. City Press further reported that the cops confirmed that Thuli's injuries were quite severe.

On 8 May, The South African said that Maphorisa was expected to appear before the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

Mzansi split after Thuli Phongolo accused DJ Maphorisa of assault

@ok_sipho said:

"I'm so proud of Thuli for reporting it."

@Jabu_Macdonald shared:

"He is about to be cancelled."

@podolsk91663296 posted:

"More girls will come forward."

@mthoko_nhlapo replied:

"Without proof, this means nothing."

@_BluMing commented:

"This is so disappointing."

@Theman67361243 also said:

"We need both sides of the story."

@OrkneySays added:

"She will drop the charges after he promises her an overseas vacation."

