Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa are trending on social media following the reports that Phori was arrested for GBV allegations

According to the reports circulating on social media, Phongolo opened a case against Phori after he beat her up following a minor misunderstanding

Fans have been doubting the news that the two are a couple but a steamy dance video making rounds on social media have confirmed the news

Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa are the talks of the town following news that Phori was arrested after beating the Generations: The Legacy star.

A trending video has convinced Mzansi that Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa are a couple. Image: @djmaphorisa and @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

The news of the pair being in a romantic relationship came as a shock to many South Africans because they have been denying that they are a couple.

DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo's steamy dance video confirms their relationship

Social media users have been asking questions about Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa's relationship. Some peeps said they didn't know the stars were dating since they both poured cold water on dating allegations a few months ago.

However, a video of the two dancing at a gig has answered most of the questions their fans had. Thuli and DJ Maphorisa was captured getting cosy in the trending video.

DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo's hot dance video sparks mixed reactions

Social media users reacted to the viral video shared by a Twitter user with the handle @_mashesha. Many said they didn't know Thulu and Phori were an item.

@rudy1mkn said:

"Dating for status so people see you as a cute couple is dangerous and ends in jail"

@bips4u10 added:

"At this point I still thought they might be close friends, dancing with a girl like this doesn't mean you taping or maybe I m the slow one who doesn't pick up signs gore it can go there."

DJ Maphorisa appears in court for assaulting Thuli Phongolo

According to EWN, the Abalele hitmaker is set to appear in the Randburg Magistate's court for assaulting Thuli Phongolo.

The police confirmed Phori's arrest in a statement shared on social media. The statement noted that the suspect was arrested on Sunday.

"The suspect was arrested on Sunday 07 May 2023 – after a case of common assault was reported at Sandton Police Station. It is alleged that the suspect assaulted the victim at the apartment in Sandton on Sunday.”

DJ Maphorisa dragged for allegedly assaulting former Generations: The Legacy actress Thuli Phongolo

Amapiano producer DJ Maphorisa is being slammed after it came to light that the Izolo hitmaker had allegedly abused his actress girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo. He was reportedly arrested on Sunday, 7 May.

It's said that Sekowe allegedly struck Phongolo in the face and grabbed her by the neck before dragging her towards the balcony of Phongolo's Sandton apartment.

