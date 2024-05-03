MacG's successful YouTube podcast Podcast and Chill with MacG has made a major announcement

The team will be headed to the United States of America to embark on a magical tour from 22 June to 4 July

The hosts have received congratulatory messages from Chillers online who are lauding them for being trailblazers

Podcast and Chill with MacG is growing at a fast rate. The podcast is making international waves and they are headed to the US for five days.

‘Podcast and Chill With MacG’ team will be headed to the United States for a 5-day tour. Image: @podcastwithmacg

Source: Instagram

MacG and Sol Phenduka head to the US

MacG's widely acclaimed YouTube channel, Podcast and Chill with MacG, has made an epic announcement. They will be embarking on a tour in the United States of America from 22 June to 4 July 2024.

They will open the tour at Linden, New Jersey, at the Shisanyama USA, then the DMV, Los Angeles, Dallas, Texas, and lastly in Atlanta at The Factory.

The Africa's number one Podcast wrote, "Calling USA chillers, we are coming. Join us as we embark on a magical USA tour full of music, memories and endless adventure."

Mzansi congratulates the team

The team received congratulatory messages from Chillers online, who lauded them for being trailblazers.

@GodPenuel:

"This is huge. To @MacGUnleashed, @Solphendukaa, @podcastwithmacg and the entire team... congrats. Thank you for blazing the trail."

@villainguptas:

"This is massive."

@mamoepa:

"I hope they promote South Africa, and South African ideals and do not fall prey to the indoctrination of the American media wasteland. America is not the creme de la creme of entertainment world anymore. It's Africa's time now, specifically South Africa. Good luck to them."

@collenyiko:

"Your time will come Rehoboam."

@Morganical00:

"They have a better chance of growing it across Africa. Always loved MacG from Yfm he was destined for this."

Sol Phenduka and MacG bag hosting gig

In a previous report from Briefly News, Podcast and Chill hosts MacG and Sol Phenduka are part of a new show on SABC 2 titled Raid The Cage.

The dynamic duo made the announcement during the SABC's entertainment content reveal for 2024. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared a clip of the hosts sharing what the show is about.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News