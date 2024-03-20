Podcast and Chill hosts MacG, and Sol Phenduka are part of a new show on SABC 2 titled Raid The Cage

The dynamic duo made the announcement during the SABC's entertainment content reveal for 2024

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared a clip of the hosts sharing what the show is about

MacG and Sol Phenduka have gone mainstream as a duo. The popular podcasters have announced a new show on SABC 2.

MacG and Sol Phenduka joined the family with their new show called ‘Raid the Cage’. Image: @macgunleashed, @solphenduka

Source: Instagram

MacG and Sol Phenduka host new SABC show

Podcaster MacG and his partner in crime, Sol Phenduka, are part of a new show on SABC 2 titled Raid The Cage.

The announcement was made during the SABC's 2024 entertainment content reveal event hosted by Nomalanga Shozi.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared a clip on his X account where the hosts shared what the show is about.

Sol Phenduka explains Raid The Cage

When MacG could not explain what the show entails, Sol Phenduka said it is like a game show where teams answer general knowledge questions in order to win free supplies.

Sol shared that one person would answer those questions, and if they get it right, their teammate has the chance to grab whatever they can for the specified amount of time. Should they fail to do so, they leave with nothing.

Another catch is that if the person answering those questions gets one wrong, the time gets reduced, making it a bit difficult for the person in the cage to grab whatever they can.

"So imagine the 2021 July Unrest, but legally this time around," joked Sol Phenduka

Watch the clip below:

MacG and Sol Phenduka's journey to fame

Sol Phenduka and MacG paved their own paths with their individual careers. MacG started out in radio, and Sol Phenduka first gained fame on Big Brother Mzansi.

Drama ensued with their past employers, and life happened, but they got together to kick start one of Mzansi's biggest podcasts on YouTube, Podcast and Chill with MacG.

After speaking against going mainstream numerous times, the dynamic duo finally decided to rejoin the SABC family, but the television division.

Podcast and Chill hosts land on Cyan Boujee's wrong side

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cyan Boujee fired shots at Sol Phenduka and MacG after they called her names.

The DJ was not impressed by the name-calling, so she called Sol Phenduka a blue bob fish and trolled MacG's wife.

Source: Briefly News