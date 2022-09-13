Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka has taken to Twitter to name the good deeds the controversial podcast has done for South African artists

This comes after many Mzansi peeps called for the show to get cancelled because MacG and Sol are supposedly bashing and ruining people's lives with their accusations

South Africa, however, still want the show to get canned despite Podcast and Chill saving many celebrities' lives

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Sol Phenduka says 'Podcast and Chill' can't afford to get cancelled after saving so many lives including Dr Malinga. Image: @solphenduka

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka, Podcast and Chill co-host, took to Twitter to list the good deeds the show has done for South African celebrities. Many lives, according to Phenduka, would have been lost if their show had not stepped in to help. The Kaya959 breakfast show host praised the podcast, saying:

"Imagine if the podcast had been successfully cancelled . Imagine ! Zola’s Story wouldn have been told . Dr Malinga wouldn’t be getting help .lives wouldn’t have been changed. The entire podcast and chill team. Lives are changed .So many chillers out there .Lives changed and saved."

Sol Phenduka shared the following post on Twitter:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South African still calling for Podcast and Chill to get canned

@Bandavic14 said:

"Tell us one ordinary person y’all helped."

@VNtshentshe wrote:

"Mention one woman's life who was changed for the better/saved by the Podcast."

@WoMculo shared:

"But you know the podcast isn't so perfect as you are trying to make it to be. You also write other people off. You also ruin other people's careers."

@G_Seegz posted:

"You overrating your Zola hype that was Chris excel who brought light to Zola situation .. not the claiming you celebs do "

@TheChiefsWay replied:

"You forgot to mention the lives the podcast failed to destroy with false accusations."

@Afriforeal2 commented:

"Yes, We must do away with the cancel culture and in the same breath, others shouldn’t think they are gods walking this planet earth. Raise issues, be criticised and accept if you are wrong. We move on."

@Macx_Samuel also said:

"Don't mention it, you guys kill careers for a living that's what they say. Podcast and Chill is the best thing ever and will continue to rise and change a lot of lives till Bavume."

@FikileEem also shared:

"I hate how these artists think they r immune to downfalls, they all want us to feel their pain after spending all their money on slay queens & booze. If you are an artist and make wrong decisions you shall dance to the music just like everyone. You are not better than anyone else."

@WamuhleBiyela also wrote:

"Just stop spreading hate. Do good deeds. They wanted to cancel you because of the 100s of times that you've bashed people's names."

@ndni45411791 added:

"You can still change lives without being misogynistic."

This comes after Mzansi called for Podcast and Chill to be cancelled following a series of contentious claims that nearly destroyed the lives of other people.

South Africans refer to the shows' hosts, Sol Phenduka and MacG, as misogynistic after the heated debates they had on the YouTube podcast, which included a discussion about Minnie Dlamini's failed marriage with Quinton Jones.

Dr Malinga breaks down while discussing SARS repossessing his furniture in a viral emotional video

Briefly News previously reported that Dr Malinga's life has been turned upside down after it was revealed that the South African Revenue Services (sars) treated him harshly after he failed to pay his taxes.

According to Savanna News, Malinga was trending for several days after failing to pay his mortgage. Later, it was revealed that SARS would seize his property and auction it off to recover the funds he owed.

In an interview with Podcast and Chill host MacG, the talented musician opened up about the humiliation he felt when SARS repossessed his furniture while he was watching.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News