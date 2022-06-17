MacG has finally broken his silence about Sol Phenduka's decision to go back to radio after they put up a good fight with mainstream media

Many of the Podcast and Chill fans accused Sol of "selling MacG out" when he accepted the Kaya FM gig after MacG welcomed him to the podcast with open arms

In the latest episode of their show, MacG shared that he's happy for Sol and expressed that he would never stand in front of Sol's success

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

McG has broken his silence after his co-host Sol Phenduka bagged a mainstream gig at Kaya FM. In the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG, the star shared his honest opinion about Sol's decision to go back to radio.

MacG shared his honest thoughts on Sol Phenduka joining Kaya FM.Image: @MacGunleashed

Source: Instagram

The podcast's fans, known as the Chillers, were divided when the announcement was made. Some felt that Sol should not have gone back to radio after MacG saved his career when he made him his co-host on the podcast. Some felt that it was a good career move for Sol.

MacG told Sol that he's happy for him. He explained that he encouraged Sol to grab the opportunity with both hands.

"Jokes aside, when you told me about it I was like dude, there’s no way you can say no to this."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

MacG shared that he knows how much the Kaya FM gig means to Sol and would never stand in front of his success. According to ZAlebs, MacG added:

"There’s two different hats. When I put on my podcast hat I’m like but Sol, we were brothers in arms fighting radio. It’s like me marrying an It Girl now."

Nota fuming after Sol Phenduka accepts Kaya FM gig

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that Nota Baloyi slammed Sol Phenduka after he accepted the Kaya FM gig. The controversial music exec took to social media and dragged Sol for being "a sell-out".

Nota is not happy that Sol took to the gig because he's part of the Podcast and Chill with MacG. He feels that the star allegedly sold MacG out because he knows about his co-host's beef with mainstream media.

Taking to Twitter, Nota threw shade at Sol after he made a "stupid choice" because he's now going to work for the same corporations that want to "kill the podcast platform".

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News