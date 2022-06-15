Nota Baloyi is fuming after Sol Phenduka accepted the Kaya FM gig instead of remaining loyal to MacG's Podcast and Chill

The controversial music exec blasted Sol for choosing to go back to mainstream media because MacG is beefing with big media companies who want to "kill" his podcast

Social media users shared mixed views on Nota's take on the matter, some agreed with him while others said the move is good for Sol's career

Nota Baloyi has slammed Sol Phenduka after he accepted the Kaya FM gig. The controversial music exec took to social media and dragged Sol for being "a sell-out".

Nota Baloyi is fuming after Sol Phenduka accepted the Kaya FM gig. Image: @lavidanota, @macgunleashed

Nota is not happy that Sol took to the gig because he's part of the Podcast and Chill with MacG. He feels that the star allegedly sold MacG out because he knows about his co-host's beef with the mainstream media.

Taking to Twitter, Nota threw shade at Sol after he made a "stupid choice" because he's now going to work for the same corporations that want to "kill the podcast platform".

According to ZAlebs, Nota Baloyi went on to claim that Sol is "foolish for choosing a salary over owning his time.

"He just signed a deal with the devil!"

Sol caught wind of Nota's "insults" and replied to him:

Peeps took to Nota's comment section and shared mixed reactions to his posts. Some agreed with him while others defended Sol's decision.

@Zanokhanyotogu wrote:

"Been Saying Bring Back @Lenn_Moleko. The Man Built The Show From When They Were Recording From The Apartment. That Man Brought Balance To MacG. Sol Phenduka Was Using The @podcastwithmacg To Relaunch His Dead Radio Career. The Podcast Lost So Many Deals Because Of Him."

@officialshlelo said:

"This is worse cause Dineo warned MacG about Sol."

@HenryF1217 commented:

"I literally just said I recall someone saying Sol will go back to radio, that he wasn't for the cause."

@halalisanix wrote:

"I always hate agreeing with Nota. But jah, Sol, like most of us, will always follow the bag. MacG on the other hand, shares a different sentiment from a bag point of view. Sol might probably remain on Podcast and Chill but it'll surely be different."

@CarliciaM said:

"@MacGUnleashed is happy for Sol. Why you bothered?"

@UMpshe added:

"But it's called growth. We should be happy for each other when others grow."

DJ Maphorisa admits a MacG interview can ruin a celeb's career

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that took to social media recently to admit that going to Podcast and Chill with MacG for an interview can ruin celebs' careers.

The likes of Natasha Thahane and Jub Jub were slammed by many after they had a case of slippery tongue while on the popular podcast. They trended for days after their interviews and their careers have taken a nosedive since then.

Phori took to Instagram Live recently to warn his peers in the entertainment industry to prepare properly before a sit down with the YouTuber, reports TimesLIVE.

