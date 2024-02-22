Cyan Boujee continues to feud with MacG and Sol Phenduka from Podcast & Chill after they called her a prostitute

She slammed them, claiming they are jealous of her success and have not earned as much as she has in the industry

Social media reactions were mixed, with some supporting her and others criticising her response

Cyan Boujee is still not done with MacG and his co-host Sol Phenduka, who called her a prostitute during a viral episode of the popular show, Podcast and Chill. The controversial star shared another spicy clapback after dragging MacG and his wife.

Cyan Boujee slams Sol Phenduka and MacG

Controversial media personality Cyan Boujee is still not yet done with MacG and Sol Phenduka. The podcasters started the war when they shared their thoughts on the viral video of Cyan Boujee twerking for schoolchildren.

Sol and MacG seemed to condemn the move by the school, saying Cyan Boujee is not a role model who should be invited to give motivational speeches to children. Their comments did not sit well with Cyan, who fired back on her social media pages.

In the latest post shared on X by MDN News, Cyan Boujee accused MacG and Sol of being jealous of her impressive success. She said she has managed to acquire more wealth than what MacG has acquired in the years he has been in the industry.

"Being in the industry for decades and having a 22-year-old come in a year and make 10x what you have made is the kind of hate I understand, but I repeat, don't swear on my name.

"Keep your respect high for me because you know I am one of the top 5 guests out of a million guests you have had that gave you a million views. And I don't wanna talk about that dark, blue blob fish fat man. He is just a puppet getting coins from this and I will be stooping 100 times low."

Mzansi shares thoughts on Cyan Boujee's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the star's response. Many said she is feeling attacked because MacG and Sol told the truth about her.

@djstago commented:

"She's dropping tissues, NOT bars."

@N29AAfrica commented:

"Can she answer how she 'makes 10× more'? I want to see something."

@Sandiso__N added:

"And again that's a podcast not radio ... the is no need to sugarcoat things. We say it like it is!"

@therealxolo wrote:

"One thing about her is she will drag you and your family this one."

Video of Cyan Boujee motivating kids at school trends

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that controversial Cyan Boujee found her trending once again on social media after a clip of herself went viral on Twitter (X). This was after the star's explicit clip circulated online.

The 22-year-old DJ and social media influencer recently made headlines as a video of her motivating school kids at an unknown school went viral.

