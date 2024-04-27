The Electoral Court clarified its decision regarding the objection to Jacob Zuma's inclusion on the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) candidate list

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has filed an urgent application directly to the Constitutional Court, seeking clarity on the interpretation of Section 47(1)(e) of the Constitution

The Electoral Court's judgment noted that Jacob Zuma was not allowed to appeal his contempt of court sentence

The Electoral Court has given reasons over its ruling regarding Jacob Zuma’s candidacy for the uMkhonto weSizwe Party. Images: @Phill Magakoe

JOHANNESBURG—The Electoral Court has explained why it rejected the objection to former Presi on the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) candidate list.

Jacob Zuma's candidacy

According to SABC, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has urgently asked the Constitutional Court for clarity on Section 47(1)(e) of the Constitution.

The Electoral Court's judgment highlighted that Zuma wasn't given a chance to appeal his contempt of court sentence, which doesn't align with Section 47(1)(e)'s criteria.

This section states that citizens eligible to vote for the National Assembly can be members, except those sentenced to more than 12 months imprisonment without the option of a fine. It also states that someone isn't considered sentenced until they've appealed or the time for an appeal has passed.

Mzansi raise questions

Netizens were confused about the reasons made to allow the MK party leader to be on the candidaet list. While others say they are bored with Zuma's games.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Katleho James commented:

"Jacob Zuma, this man has certainly tested the country's justice system."

@Titus Podile explained:

"That's why I think the electoral commission did well by referring the matter to Concourt."

@Evangelist-Maximo Mwamba Salimu said:

"Zuma is the best for everyone."

@kosikho Mtshawe expressed:

"Nonsensical reasons, but anyway, let the criminal go to parliament; what is the use of denying him, but you say prisoners must vote."

@Samantha Shi commented:

"Wow, only in South Africa."

@Pamella Thelejane said:

"Electoral Court is a joke."

@Saziso Khoza explained:

"Appealing a concourt judgment??"

@Ramatee Ranala shared:

"Jacob Zuma is not a bad guy, but there are individuals who are pushing hard to make him look bad."

Jacob Zuma says MK Party will save black people

In a related story, Briefly News reported about the former president and the leader of the MK party, Jacob Zuma, who promised that the MKP would emancipate black people.

Zuma said black people have been oppressed, and the party will ensure they are liberated from poverty.

South Africans slammed him and questioned why he did not emancipate black people when he was still the president.

