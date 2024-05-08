Kim Kardashian's 2024 Met Gala look, featuring a custom Maison Margiela gown and a tight corset, sparked social media buzz due to concerns about her breathing and comfort

Kim Kardashian had to share more details about her controversial Met Gala look. Social media users had a lot to say, not only about her basic grey sweater, but the star was reportedly struggling to breathe in her waist-clinching waist.

Kim Kardashian shared more details about her Met Gala look. Image: Nathan Congleton/NBC and Pascal Le Segretain

Kim Kardashian's 2024 Met Gala finally explained

Fashion lovers were looking forward to Kim Kardashian's look at the Met Gala, and as expected, the Skims mogul trended and made headlines. The 43-year-old reality TV star stepped out in a custom Maison Margiela gown that caused a buzz on social media.

Fans were concerned about her breathing because of the tight corset that made her waist dramatically tiny. Kim explained more details about her look during a final fitting with the designers and glam team in a behind-the-scenes video on social media. The star also explained to Vogue the controversial sweater and her dramatic shoes. She said:

"I’ll feel so snatched, I won’t even be able to communicate to you how snatched I feel."

Fans react to Kim Kardashian's dramatic look

Surprisingly, Kim earned her fans and followers' respect when she shared more details about her Met Gala look. Social media users applauded for sacrificing her comfort for the look.

@aashnasawlani said:

"Honestly, props to her for standing in that SHOE because omg no one could go that long balancing on a shoe without a HEEL!!"

@Euphonious wrote:

"The fact that breathing is an art form for her worries me a lot."

@rose_quartz_loveandlight added:

"I think the concept would have worked so much better if Kim was more physically comfortable because her energy would have flowed better. Instead, it felt restrictive and forced which juxtaposed the carefree vision board of a wild night in the gardens, unencumbered and tousled. Such a beautiful idea tho."

@honil wrote:

"Kim is properly unhinged. a corset that made people think she got her insides rearranged.. a tight metal skirt.. and a heelless shoe props to her coz shell do anything for a look."

@shutterfly915 said:

"I respect her commitment to aesthetics."

