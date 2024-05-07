Tyla made her Met Gala debut in a sandy, hourglass-inspired Balmain dress, captivating fans with her 'Sands of Time' look, in line with the event's 'The Garden of Time' theme

Social media was abuzz with praise for her outfit, with many applauding her for honouring the theme and landing on the best-dressed list

Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike couldn't get enough of Tyla's captivating appearance, celebrating her debut outfit as a work of art

Award-winning South African star Tyla is trending on social media after making her Met Gala debut in a jaw-dropping sandy dress, honouring 'The Garden of Time' theme. The singer flaunted her hourglass figure in a sculpted Balmain dress.

Tyla attended the Met Gala in a stunning Balmain gown. Image: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Tyla stuns at the Met Gala

Tyla really meant what she said when she said, "They never had a pretty girl from Jo'burg, See me now and that's what they prefer." The singer ate and left sand grains with her first-ever Met Gala look.

A video of the Water hitmaker flaunting her stunning dress was shared on social media by the popular entertainment news page @PopBase. Tyla explained that her 'Sands of Time' inspired dress was in line with the theme this year, 'The Garden of Time'. The post's caption read:

"Tyla reveals her #MetGala look is inspired by the ‘Sands of Time.’"

Fans can't get enough of Tyla's Met Gala look

The social media fashion police agreed that Tyla nailed the look and honoured the theme. Although some made jokes about the Grammy Award winner being carried on the stairs, she still made it on the best-dressed celebs list.

@lovinagbg said:

"MOMMY, SHE SERVED SO BAD."

@Spotify commented:

"That’s a work of art "

@_positions__ added:

"simple but beautiful."

@yuhianka noted:

"Oh, it’s definitely giving hourglass."

@lolm3gan said:

"She completely ate her debut outfit I’m proud of her."

