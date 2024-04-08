Rapper Emtee ruffled many feathers when he said Water hitmaker Tyla is not humble

The Manando rapper got dragged by the singer's fans, and they defended her, saying she is still young

Netizens reminded Emtee that he, too, had moments in his early career where he seemed less humble

Emtee criticised Tyla online, but it did not end well for him. The rapper received backlash from Tyla's fans.

Emtee said Tyla is not humble, and he got dragged for it. Image: @emteethehustla, Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Emtee says Tyla is yet to be humble

Manando rapper Emtee angered some of Tyla's fans when he said the Water hitmaker is not humble.

On X, Emtee wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"I’m yet to see Tyla humble. Just once."

Following the criticism, Emtee deleted the tweet. But Briefly News already took the screenshot.

Screenshot of Emtee's now-deleted X post.

Source: Twitter

Tygers drag Emtee

A lot of Tyla's fans defended her following Emtee's rant. Some said the singer is still young and enjoying her new-found fame.

Some fans even reminded Emtee that he had moments in his early career when he seemed less humble, just like Tyla.

KgantshiKG:

"Bro, we love you, you did worse things in your prime, and we still rocked with you. Tyla is young and energetic, she will calm down with time."

@maxwill_m:

"Let's close this topic, please. Focus on your upcoming album. Tyla never did anything to you. Let her enjoy her moment please. You had your time. Diss your own peers ntate!"

@magcina_don09:

"This won't end well. The girl doesn't even think about you, even if she does, she would never entertain you."

@2022AFRICA:

"This is why you will never be part of the big 3 for South African rappers."

Tyla dominates billboard top 10

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla is the first artist in history to occupy seven spots on the Top 10 US Billboard Afrobeats Chart.

After the release of her debut album, Tyla, she has continued to make waves both locally and internationally. Six songs from the new album Tyla have made their way to the top 10, while her hit song, Water, is still at number one.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News