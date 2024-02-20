Tyla has reportedly gone platinum in six countries, with her hit single Water selling over one million units in the United States

The Truth or Dare hitmaker also went three-times platinum in South Africa and two-times platinum in Brazil, with 40 000 units sold each

Netizens added their opinion on this and said Tyla's career is on an upward trajectory, showing no signs of stopping

Tyla once again dominates headlines with her massive achievements. Her smash hit single Water continues to produce impressive numbers.

Tyla's 'Water' has raked in impressive numbers in six countries, giving her platinum status. Image: Lionel Hahn via Getty Images, @tyla via Instagram

Source: Instagram

Water earns platinum plaque in 6 countries

According to X blog @AfricaFactsZone, Water went platinum in six countries. The single sold over one million units in the United States, and in Canada, it sold 80K units.

The blog stated:

"Tyla's Water has gone Platinum in USA (1 million units), Canada (80,000 units), Australia (70K units), New Zealand (30K units), Switzerland (30K units) and Ireland (15K units)."

Tyla goes 3-times platinum in Mzansi, Gold in 9 other countries

The report further went on to say Tyla earned an impressive three-times platinum plaque in Mzansi after selling 40K and twice platinum in Brazil for selling the same number of units.

Another important note worth mentioning is the Gold status Tyla achieved in nine countries.

"It has gone Gold in the UK (400K units), France (100K units), Denmark (45K units), Norway (30K units), Poland (25K units), Belgium (20K units), Sweden (20K units), Greece (6K units) and Portugal (5K units)."

Mzansi weighs in on Tyla's massive achievement

The Truth or Dare hitmaker's career is on an upward trajectory, and netizens stated that her career is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

@Sandiso__N said:

"She keeps adding those numbers. She's got the whole of Africa on her back."

@omorogiec lauded:

"Keep growing high, our African Queen."

@Monntego argued:

"She had Afrobeats influence."

@ElonChapo added:

"Big thanks to Nigeria influence."

Tyla celebrates being youngest African star to win Grammy

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla cemented her name in the history books after she won a Grammy Award on Sunday, 4 February 2024.

The Water hitmaker beat famous African singers to win the inaugural Best African Music Performance. This win made Tyla the youngest African to ever receive a Grammy Award at the age of 22.

Source: Briefly News