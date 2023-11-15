South African artist Tyla's hit song Water has garnered global acclaim, receiving a Grammy nomination and reaching the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100

The Johannesburg-born singer shared her excitement on social media, expressing gratitude for the achievement

Fans from South Africa and beyond congratulated Tyla on her success, anticipating even greater accomplishments in the future

Tyla's Water has continued to make waves worldwide. From being nominated for a Grammy Award to topping the charts, the hit has been flying the country's flag high.

Tyla’s ‘Water’ entered the Billboard Hot 100 Top 20. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

Tyla's Water enters Billboard's Top 20

South African music is definitely taking over the world. Tyla became an overnight sensation following the release of her song Water. The singer has seen rapid growth with her song becoming a hit on many social media platforms, including TikTok.

Taking to her social media pages recently, the Johannesburg-born singer and dancer revealed that the song had entered the Billboard Hot 100 Top 20. She wrote:

"Top 20 "

Mzansi congratulates Tyla on her success

South Africans are more than proud of Tyla's continued success. Many took to her timeline to congratulate her after sharing the good news.

@Jamani_Khanyi wrote:

"Within phakathi inside Africa Queen ❤️❤️‍. Up next top 10 baby "

@Ryderminaj wrote:

"Climbing the charts like it should."

@Ndobe_Bibow commented:

"We are coming for that number 1 "

@Olumide301 added:

"A charting record people actually HEAR ."

@armany_petty commented:

"Debuting higher than Megan thee stallion, gone girl."

@Oweicorp noted:

"You are yet to peak Sweetheart. You shouldn't be thinking about a remix of your hit song. You need a Nigerian manager."

@thepicklejuice wrote:

"You did that on your own, drop the remix on your own."

Tyla and Musa Keys bag Grammy 2024 nominations

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tyla had a rapid rise to fame. The young musician's song Water went viral, and she is getting her flowers from the Grammys in 2024.

Musa Keys is also another young musician who got a nod from Grammy award-winning Black Coffee. The Heat Overload hitmaker also joins Tyla in representing South Africa at the Grammys.

