50 Cent Shows Love to Old Woman at His Concert in Sweet Video: “She Was Rocking With Me”
- 50 Cent shared a video of an elderly woman enthusiastically enjoying his music at a concert in Birmingham
- The rapper expressed admiration for the grandma, dubbing her the coolest person at the show
- The viral video received widespread praise on social media, with users suggesting that 50 Cent should take the elderly woman on a lunch date
50 Cet's Final Lap Tour has attracted fans from all age groups. The rapper who is currently in Europe shared a heartwarming video of an elderly woman vibing to his music.
Old lady attends 50 Cent's concert
50 Cent is undoubtedly one of the most famous rappers of our time. The star is giving fans a dose of his music on his Final Lap Tour.
Taking to his social media pages after his last concert, the In Da Club hitmaker posted a sweet video showing an elderly woman vibing to his music. He said the grandma was the coolest person at his show. He wrote:
"The coolest person at my show tonight by far, she was rocking wit me .Birmingham second show. LOL #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi."
Video of grandma at 50 Cent's show goes viral
Social media users loved the clip of a white grandma enjoying 50 Cent's music at his concert. Many said the rapper should look for her and take he on a lunch date.
@goatedasf said:
"That’s not grandma that’s G-MA"
@ZelUnited wrote:
"She was a young lady when that song came out "
@AnderanaNycole commented:
"She was too Cute…Age is nothing but a number… @50cent bring all ages out!!!"
@semiAutoDave wrote:
"Everyone’s grandma should do this from time to time. Hilarious."
@nhandelsman2 said:
"When that kind of crowd appears then u know youve reached the planet with ur music.....You are one of the greatest....BY FAR."
