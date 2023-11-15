50 Cent shared a video of an elderly woman enthusiastically enjoying his music at a concert in Birmingham

The rapper expressed admiration for the grandma, dubbing her the coolest person at the show

The viral video received widespread praise on social media, with users suggesting that 50 Cent should take the elderly woman on a lunch date

50 Cet's Final Lap Tour has attracted fans from all age groups. The rapper who is currently in Europe shared a heartwarming video of an elderly woman vibing to his music.

50 Cent showed some love to an old woman who attended his concert. Image: Prince Williams/FilmMagic and Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Old lady attends 50 Cent's concert

50 Cent is undoubtedly one of the most famous rappers of our time. The star is giving fans a dose of his music on his Final Lap Tour.

Taking to his social media pages after his last concert, the In Da Club hitmaker posted a sweet video showing an elderly woman vibing to his music. He said the grandma was the coolest person at his show. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"The coolest person at my show tonight by far, she was rocking wit me .Birmingham second show. LOL #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi."

Video of grandma at 50 Cent's show goes viral

Social media users loved the clip of a white grandma enjoying 50 Cent's music at his concert. Many said the rapper should look for her and take he on a lunch date.

@goatedasf said:

"That’s not grandma that’s G-MA"

@ZelUnited wrote:

"She was a young lady when that song came out "

@AnderanaNycole commented:

"She was too Cute…Age is nothing but a number… @50cent bring all ages out!!!"

@semiAutoDave wrote:

"Everyone’s grandma should do this from time to time. Hilarious."

@nhandelsman2 said:

"When that kind of crowd appears then u know youve reached the planet with ur music.....You are one of the greatest....BY FAR."

Naledi Aphiwe cashes in R54 555 from Chris Brown

Briefly News previously reported that Chris Brown has Mzansi basking in pride once again after he featured our very own Naledi Aphiwe on his new song from his 11th studio album, Shooter. The 17-year-old has cashed in some dollars for that sample.

Although it is known that Breezy has always loved working with Mzansi artists, the international superstar has changed the 17-year-old's life completely.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News