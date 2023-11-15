A man on TikTok recorded a street performer who put on a show after getting paid and shared the video

In the post, the guy nailed the energetic routine he has to put on to earn money from motorists in traffic

Many people commented on the video and admitted they were curious about how the guy got his skill

A TikTok video shows a man who makes money at robots by doing acrobatic performances. One TikTok user showed the man at work, and he went viral.

A TikTok video shows how a man earns money at the robot, and South Africans applaud his hustle. Image: @daiyabraham_.

Source: TikTok

The video of the street performer got over 40,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people eager to know more about him.

Street performer earns money

@_daiyabrahams_ recorded a man who earns a living on the streets. In the video, the man got a R10 note before doing a backflip.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi applauds performer

South Africans were impressed by the man who was busking at the robots. Netizens wrote that they wanted to know more about his life.

Hope said:

"Honestly that's impressive."

Nurie commented:

"I went to a pharmacy in Lenteguer and outside, I saw a Rasta doing Capoeira, while eating a packet of chips. He asked me for a R2 midjump. I had to."

deleted account added:

"Okay but he actually has talent i wonder happened to him."

RR was impressed:

"Haibo he must go audition for power rangers he’s sitting on bank."

user34786326414 wrote:

"Money well spent if you ask me."

Man puts on puppet performance

One guy was a rival head after putting on a unique dance performance. Briefly News previously reported that the man went viral as he used a contraction to make a life-size puppet dance.

Man singing at traffic lights in Joburg goes viral with UB40 song

Briely News previously reported that one guy is taking his music career into his own hands. The guy took to the streets to support his talent and used a hit song by UB40.

People flooded the comments for the young singer. People had nothing but raving reviews of his singing video.

A video by @pmcafrica on Twitter shows a guy taking to Johannesburg streets to spread his singing ability. The man took on UB40's Kingston Town and delivered a fantastic show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News