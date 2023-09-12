A street dancer performed Michael Jackson's iconic dance moves in Durban's CBD and left bystanders in awe.

The impersonator's flawless routine gained widespread attention and praise through a viral TikTok video.

People were amazed by the enduring legacy of the King of Pop and how his work still inspires today's youth

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A street dancer performed a Michael Jackson-inspired routine in Durban Central. Image: @ndabenhle1128

Source: TikTok

A Michael Jackson impersonator recently captivated onlookers in Durban's CBD with an electrifying street dance performance.

Michael Jackson's copy cat goes viral

Copying the iconic moves popularised by the King of Pop himself, the impersonator left spectators in awe.

The dance routine landed on TikTok and was viewed more than 699,000 times. The impersonator flawlessly executed signature Michael Jackson moves, such as the iconic leg kick, paying a fitting tribute to the legendary entertainer.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Dance video wows netizens

Viewers were impressed with the dancer’s incredible skill and dedication to hustling in the streets.

Watch the video posted by @ndabenhle1128 below:

TikTok users rate Michael Jackson impersonator's moves

The viral footage got a lot of engagement from Mzansi people who loved the fancy footwork.

Read some of the comments below:

@sinakhomalinga mentioned:

"No, but he ate though."

@tapesinterlude asked:

"Did nobody notice the phone get stolen?"

@neliejones_ posted:

"Did somebody just take a phone from his bag?"

@ZipheSithole added:

"He’s literally hitting all the moves from Motown 25 perfectly."

@Zamantungwa stated:

"I will drop something nice for him if I see him when I go to town. He is killing it."

@mfanawasethekwin said:

"I love that he has the courage to do this anywhere."

@AustinDoorasamy added:

"Smooth Criminal is what he gonna be singing next when that speaker is gone."

@ZoofSkillzFishing wrote:

"Raw talent."

Flawless Michael Jackson Thriller Dance by Teacher and Students Wows Netizens, TikTok Video Gets 4.6M Views

In another article, Briefly News reported that a teacher has gone viral on TikTok for her flawless Michael Jackson Thriller dance with her students.

The video viewed over 4.6 million times, shows the teacher and her students perfectly synchronised as they dance to the iconic song. The TikTok post showcased how the teacher found a fun way to teach her students about Michael Jackson and his music.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News