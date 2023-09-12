Jay-Z partied up a storm at his wife Beyonce's Renaissance World tour with Offset and Kris Jenner

The trio were caught on video doing the electric slide, and it went viral on Instagram

Kris Jenner got roasted as many thought she botched the dance, but some commended the celebs who danced with other people

Jay-Z had the time of his life at the Renaissance World Tour, as he would often get photographed during various shows. A video of him dancing at his wife Beyone's concert has gone viral.

The video sees all three celebrities dancing up a storm at the much-talked about Renaissance world tour. Image: Kevin Mazur/ Stefanie Keenan/ Jerritt Clark

Jay-Z and Offset electric slide with Kris Jenner

In the viral video I Still Love H.E.R. posted on Instagram, Jay-Z is seen electric sliding in the same section as Offset and Kris Jenner.

They all attended Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour in Inglewood, California, where Offset was part of the opening acts.

Netizens react to the electric slide

As many thought she botched the dance, Kris Jenner got roasted, but some commended the celebs who danced with other people.

pocahontas1202 said:

"This is the wealthiest electric slide I’ve ever seen."

smoke_brown added:

"Kris Jenner is out there river dancing."

ac3maestro said:

"I never thought I would see Jay-Z doing the electric slide."

quinn4speaker joked:

"Kris still ain’t learned it lol."

jaylof replied:

"Can we talk about THAT HUSBAND supporting his wife. WE talk about everything else. #BLACKFAMILIES."

ntchwaidumela_ joked:

"Kris Jenner doing the hokey pokey."

misskitty20233333 asked:

"As much as the Kardashians and Jenners love the culture, why hasn’t anyone taught them to dance. SMH."

bigwillie7179 said:

"Kris bumping into people, making them spill drinks going the wrong way."

thattwinmama_ asked:

"Think how many billions went into this electric slide."

anonymousjerel said:

"We have to appreciate seeing these moments seriously. Because how many times in life are you going to see a black billionaire doing the Electric Slide?"

The Kardashian family attend Renaissance World Tour

Kris Jenner attended the concert with her family, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, along with their children.

