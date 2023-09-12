DJ Maphorisa recently flexed his financial muscle by throwing money at a crowd while performing

The renowned DJ was seen in a video showering club patrons with cash in the middle of his set

Lawd Porry had the crowd going crazy with their hands out hoping to catch a few Mandela notes

DJ Maphorisa recently shared his wealth when he showered club-goers with copious amounts of money.

DJ Maphorisa recently had a club going crazy when he threw money at the crowd in the middle of his set. Madumoney was seen dancing while thumbing through a large wad of cash with R50 and R200 notes before throwing it to the crowd.

Like clockwork, the patrons had their hands up hoping to grab some of Porry's money.

In a recent Instagram video, Maphorisa is seen throwing copious amounts of cash at a crowd in the middle of his set.

The Scorpion Kings member casually danced as he divided his money before making it rain on the crowd. Though the establishment is unknown, there's no doubt that people will start tracking down the DJ with hopes of leaving his events with some change.

Maphorisa blessed by 'Gucci Lady'

Back in July 2023, Lawd Phorry was tipped with large stacks of money while performing. The lady who blessed the popular producer was dubbed 'Gucci Lady' and her generous offer became a trending topic.

Mzansi had its eyebrows raised at the shocking display of wealth and had some things to say:

whiteNiteDJ said:

"Normalize this!"

Mthura_Khosi responded:

"#SARS Thule bhekile."

MalcomEhx advised:

"How to get robbed … financial intelligence is beyond savings, stocks and bonds. It also involves how to not turn your money into an immediate threat of life. Lots of Hyenas out there."

@QondileKM asked:

"Who’s Gucci Lady manje? Nathi siyayifuna imali."

tseepati said:

"Modimo ofa ditlaela tjhelete straight!"

NubianSen joked:

"Batho ba painelwa ebile ba tagger SARS!"

KopediAphane posted:

"Black people don't know how to act right once they come into money."

eNVyismusic added:

"SARS is gonna Cook Her!"

YonelaMapeyi responded:

"It will end in tears."

_makho_ZA commented:

"Lmao what a dangerous way to conduct yourself."

MajorrSA said:

"Dom dom dom!!!!!"

Jassmine____M reported:

"@sarstax, please don’t sleep on her."

DJ Maphorisa declares himself a game-changer

In a recent report, Briefly News covered reactions to Lawd Phorry's Twitter rant about having opened doors for artists in the industry.

The Soweto Baby hitmaker has been in the music industry for a very long time although many of his newer fans were only introduced to Porry in his Amapiano era.

The DJ also brought up the need for the Department of Arts and Culture to assist musicians when travelling abroad.

