DJ Maphorisa called on the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture to help amapiano artists with visas

Madumane said amapiano artists are struggling with getting travel visas as they are too expensive

The amapiano DJ and producer's tweet divided tweeps as some agree with him while others see him as a gatekeeper

DJ Maphorisa called on the government to assist and support amapiano artists with their visa applications as they are too expensive, and some get rejected. Image: @djmaphorisa

Amapianio giant DJ Maphorisa, also popularly known as Madumane, shared his concerns and asked the government to assist amapiano artists and DJs with their visa applications.

Maphorisa calls on the government for assistance

Amapiano DJ and producer Maphorisa voiced his concerns recently, sharing them with his followers, while he called out the Sports, Arts and Culture department.

The amapiano giant, Madumane, called on the department to support and assist amapiano artists and DJs with visas. The star said the government needs to come forward and give a helping hand to the artists because applying for a visa is quite expensive, and most can't afford it.

The DJ tweeted:

"I love to see people growing, amapiano artists/DJs are doing more international gigs now, which means we represent South Africa.

"The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture should do something about this, we need your support not just money.

"We are struggling with getting VISAS. We spend too much money getting them. Can you create a system where we can get visas easily cause some artists/DJs get declined.

"The Flag Must Go High Speaking my mind, Arts and Culture, please take care of Amapiano Danko."

Peeps responded to DJ Maphorisa's request

Shortly after the versatile producer and DJ, Maphorisa tweeted about his request, tweeps were divided as some agreed with him while others said he is also a gatekeeper:

@Mlungu_Wajehova responded:

"You are saying a lot for a movement. You are gatekeeping by all means with you cutting short Mlindo The Vocalist's career, intimidating every young artist who's not jumping to your drum and wanting to end Sir Trill's bread to the extent you physically fought him in the studio. Kahle."

@UrbanStreetZA said:

"Sorry madumoney, this should be sorted. I mean we all should support you guys. Change the music industry with #amapiano."

@Tebogorupett said:

"Facts."

@Exclusivetrave said:

"I have been approaching them and begging them. The prices of visas are so wild it’s even hard for us visa agents to make money as the visa fees amount to so much adding your own fee is so stressful. Like the USA one 01 or 02 you need to pay more than your fee for visas, how?"

@SlozaRsa responded:

"Allegedly wena @DjMaphorisa you're a gatekeeper."

@MaskienL said:

"Phoriland said it all, take care of your own."

@Samuel_kgo55764 wrote:

"Mowe phori o buwa nnete, you should get support."

Maphorisa free from NPA assault charges

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Maphorisa was freed from the NPA assault charges against media personality Thuli Phongolo.

The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) has announced that it has withdrawn the assault charges made by actress Thuli Phongolo for her lover Themba Sekowe after his legal team launched successful representations with the DPP.

