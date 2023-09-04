Mzansi Impressed by DJ Maphorisa’s Full Face Reveal, Minus the Shades and Hats: “Drop Your Skincare Routine”
- DJ Maphorisa finally showed off his full face, and the internet could not stop raving about his natural face
- Many are used to the Amapiano DJ sharing selfies with his designer shades and hats, but not this time
- Many went as far as calling him a pretty boy, and some commended his skin and said he should share his skincare routine
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
DJ Maphorisa shared a rare selfie of his bare face. The DJ looked handsome in a picture where he is not rocking his signature designer shades and headgear.
Maphorisa looks stunning in new selfie
The DJ had the internet talking when he shared the selfie and was not wearing any of his accessories.
During his studio session, Maphorisa decided to snap himself bare-faced, and the ladies were left drooling.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Phori was on a trip to Spain in Barcelona, where he rocked the crowd.
Netizens react to Phori's snaps
Maphorisa got complimented and was called a pretty boy online. Despite having divided some users over his handsomeness in the past.
This is what many had to say.
lavidanota replied:
"You need to drop your own skincare range, super smooth. Pretty-boy Phori!"
siphelele.khumalo said:
"Bro, you’re a diamond that never rusts."
awandemhlongo gushed:
"Okay, you're kind of hot Madumoney."
mudzingwa931 said:
"The King of Amapiano."
simphiwemogotlane gushed:
"I love you from my heart. Great performance from yesterday."
Maphorisa fuses Amapiano and Maskandi
Mzansi was impressed by DJ Maphorisa's choice to collaborate with Maskandi duo Shwi Nomtekhala.
They shared clips from their studio session and left the internet stunned.
Mondli Makhoba shows off stunning home and luxury Chery SUVs, celebrates success 'Shaka iLembe' season 1
DJ Maphorisa’s court case dropped
In more entertainment news from Briefly News,
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News