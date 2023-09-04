DJ Maphorisa finally showed off his full face, and the internet could not stop raving about his natural face

Many are used to the Amapiano DJ sharing selfies with his designer shades and hats, but not this time

Many went as far as calling him a pretty boy, and some commended his skin and said he should share his skincare routine

DJ Maphorisa shared a rare selfie of his bare face. The DJ looked handsome in a picture where he is not rocking his signature designer shades and headgear.

DJ Maphorisa might have divided the internet in the past regarding his looks, but now netizens agree in unison that Phori is handsome. Image: djmaphorisa

Maphorisa looks stunning in new selfie

The DJ had the internet talking when he shared the selfie and was not wearing any of his accessories.

During his studio session, Maphorisa decided to snap himself bare-faced, and the ladies were left drooling.

Phori was on a trip to Spain in Barcelona, where he rocked the crowd.

Netizens react to Phori's snaps

Maphorisa got complimented and was called a pretty boy online. Despite having divided some users over his handsomeness in the past.

This is what many had to say.

lavidanota replied:

"You need to drop your own skincare range, super smooth. Pretty-boy Phori!"

siphelele.khumalo said:

"Bro, you’re a diamond that never rusts."

awandemhlongo gushed:

"Okay, you're kind of hot Madumoney."

mudzingwa931 said:

"The King of Amapiano."

simphiwemogotlane gushed:

"I love you from my heart. Great performance from yesterday."

Maphorisa fuses Amapiano and Maskandi

Mzansi was impressed by DJ Maphorisa's choice to collaborate with Maskandi duo Shwi Nomtekhala.

They shared clips from their studio session and left the internet stunned.

DJ Maphorisa’s court case dropped

