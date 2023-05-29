A video clip of Shimza performing in Zürich, Switzerland, at Naturklang for the Afrotech music festival has gone viral

Mzansi has given the DJ his flowers following the clip, with some calling for House music to make its big return

Shimza has also collaborated with a popular local denim brand, Tshepo Jeans for their H.O.PE collection

Shimza received his flowers after he got the crowd lit in Switzerland for his Afrotech performance.

A video clip of award-winning DJ and businessman, Shimza performing at Afrotech in Switzerland has gone viral.

The DJ is currently on tour in the country and recently performed at Naturklang in Zürich.

Shimza gets the crowd lit in Naturklang, Mzansi amazed

The DJ shared a clip of his performance and captioned the post:

"@naturklang was mad fun. Thank you."

Shimza is known for his lit performances. Netizens have given him his flowers.

@Miggs_FoReal said:

"You doing the things mfanak."

@KhosiTwalaFan commented:

"Every time I see a crowd of white people, it's always insane movement, but with my fellow blacks we only move to piano I don't know why yaz."

@Fanswar2 said:

"When I win the Lotto, I am leaving with you."

@Request2Request said:

"Amazing work."

@TuladiesAfrika shared:

"Kwa Mai Mai."

@limpopoicon_usa said:

"You are amazing Dee-jay do you know the crowd looks like they’re dancing for a different music you still rock."

@Bak2Blak_Ent__ shared:

"Iconic."

@Mdu37495578 said:

"Beautiful work."

@TSHEPIJTIGHT said:

"Shimza forever dawg."

senzo0407 said:

"I love and respect iPiano and everything but can we please have our house back …siyacela assomblief."

Shimza partners with Tshepo Jeans for the capsule collection H.O.PE

IOL reported that Shimza collaborated with a popular denim brand Tshepo Jeans, for their latest invention, H.O.PE, which means “Hold on Pain ends”.

On Twitter, Shimza said it was destined for them to work together eventually.

"Working together works! Dropped my collaboration with @TshepoJeans. His name is Tshepo, my second name is Kholofelo which both mean hope, you could say it's destiny- lol.

"We have always been fans of each other's work, and we’ve become good friends over time, so this collaboration makes sense for us to share this personal message of hope together."

Shimza throws it back to his early days before gaining international fame

Briefly News previously reported that Shimza shared a throwback picture of his early deejaying days before gaining international fame.

He showed an old picture of him playing for a very small local crowd and another of him playing in front of a larger crowd.

