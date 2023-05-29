The Hustlers Corner SA presenter DJ Sbu recently celebrated his 46th birthday in a viral social media post

DJ Sbu shared a magnetic picture and thanked God plus his ancestors for keeping him safe last year

The former Friends Like These host received tons of genuine birthday wishes from Mzansi people

Mzansi wished DJ Sbu a happy birthday after dropping a snap to celebrate his special day. Image: @djsbulive

Source: Instagram

DJ Sbu recently celebrated his 46th birthday on social media.

Taking to Twitter, The Hustlers Corner SA podcaster revealed that it was his birthday on 28 May. Sbu posted a snap and penned the following in the caption:

"Thank you God for another year of life. SiyaThokoza BoGogo naboMkhulu kini nonke Makhehla neZalukazi. Makukhanye #HappyBirthdayDJSbu"

Mzansi celebrates DJ Sbu's birthday

As much as DJ Sbu hasn't been on Mzansi's good side lately, peeps still wished him a happy birthday.

Netizens thanked Sbu for inspiring them and wished him well in future endeavours.

@Sir_lifestyle said:

"Happy birthday Sbu. God bless you, my brother."

@j_ruzendo shared:

"This man will teach you humanity. Happy birthday, man!"

@Mkhuma_Lufezile posted:

"Khula Grootman! More years and blessings ahead."

@langa_felicity replied:

"Happy Birthday, @djsbu. Enjoy your day to the fullest!"

@Masonic_Hustler commented:

"Happy birthday Mr Loepe @djsbu. UNkulunkulu aqhubeke akwandisele, and may he bless you in everything you do. Best wishes for the rest of the year!"

@thapartypapi also said:

"Happy birthday OG. We thank God for allowing us to share a lifetime with you."

@TswaDaClothing added:

"Happy birthday to you, #djsbu. God bless you with more years on earth, a healthy life, brighter and smarter ideas, more creativity, wisdom, and more money. Enjoy your day."

DJ Sbu partners with P Diddy's Revolt TV

DJ Sbu has many things to be grateful for in 2023. According to TshisaLIVE, the podcaster's show, The Hustlers Corner SA, will air on P Diddy's Revolt TV network in June 2023.

Opening up about the huge honour, Sbu said he didn't expect to hit such a huge milestone because his YouTube channel hasn't even hit a million subscribers.

Nonetheless, Sbu said he's thankful for the opportunity and promised to use the platform to elevate young voices, making a difference in African societies.

