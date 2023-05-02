DJ Sbu has finally spoken out after Zahara alleged that he and TK Nciza cheated her out of royalties for her debut album Loliwe

The Massiv Metro host claimed he and TK paid Zahara all the money owed to her, and they assisted her when she experienced financial difficulties

Mzansi was sceptical after watching the clip showing DJ Sbu trying to clear his name, and they discussed why

DJ Sbu and Zahara are at each other's throats again after a new video of the TV host opening up about their problems went viral.

DJ Sbu's explanation about Zahara's exploitation claims against him and Thembinkosi "TK" Nciza left many unconvinced. Image: @djsbulive and @zaharasa

According to The South African, the feud began when the Ndiza singer blasted DJ Sbu and Thembinkosi TK Nciza on social media. They pair were Zahara's executives when she was signed to TS Records.

In 2019, Zahara claimed she had not been paid royalties for her award-winning album Loliwe. As a result of being "exploited," she could not maintain her lavish lifestyle, and she almost lost her Roodepoort home, but fans donated funds to save the house.

Since then, DJ Sbu has been on Mzansi's bad side, as many people blamed him for Zahara's financial woes.

DJ Sbu says Zahara lied about being exploited

A video shared by @ThisIsColbert on Twitter showed DJ Sbu addressing the exploitation claims on his online radio station Massiv Metro.

DJ Sbu accused Zahara of lying, claiming that he and TK Nciza had paid the singer what she was owed. The Hustler's Corner SA host added that he went above and beyond to ensure Zahara had a successful career in entertainment even without him.

"You owe me an apology ... I wish you nothing but the best. I love you with all my heart. I was there when nobody else was there for you. I was there when people criticised you."

Mzansi unconvinced by DJ Sbu claiming Zahara lied about being exploited

@DR_CEO_ said:

"I trust Zahara’s version."

@Mokwena_RL shared:

"The thing is Sbu is too fake, and some of us will never be fooled by this pseudo-woke guy. Sbu is an opportunist who started acting woke because he wanted people to buy his Mofaya."

@RakakiTrevor_ posted:

"Dj Sbu is a liar. Him TK made Zahara their cash cow and ticket to heaven."

@bakidatheperson replied:

"I can tell that he's lying."

