Gugu Khathi denied allegations that she is cheating o DJ Tira with Kwela Tebza's group member Tebogo Lerole

DJ Tira's wife said her marriage is stronger than ever and bashed the people spreading damning rumours about her

Some people were shocked that she was entertaining the gossip spread by Musa Khawula, and others said there was some truth to it

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Gugu Khathi denied sleeping with Kwela Tebza's group member Tebogo Lerole. Image: @gugu.kathi/Instagram and @PopPulseSA

Source: UGC

DJ Tira's wife, Gugu Khathi, has slammed claims that she is having an extramarital affair with Tebogo Lerole.

Musa Khawula blasts Gugu for cheating on DJ Tira

This comes after celebrity blogger Musa Khawula posted on Instagram that Gugu and Tebogo were spotted being cosy at the Easter Cape SUV challenge.

"Gugu Khathi is cheating on her husband DJ Tira with broke as* Tebogo from Khwela Tebza. They were recently in the Eastern Cape for the SUV challenge, and they were all over each other and f*cking each other every 2 seconds."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Gugu responds to alleged affair with Tebogo Lerole

Gugu revealed to Zimoja Lezinto that she has known Tebogo since she was 14 and said he is like a brother.

Gugu claimed that Sli Khumalo, part of the SUV challenge, was leaking false information that she shared a hotel room with Tebogo.

"I don’t know this Sli; I only know her from this SUV challenge. She works with Tebogo and them. Sli had been problematic since the beginning of the trip, but she chose to ignore her. First, there was a shortage of rooms, and we suggested that people must share. I was also sharing with my friend TK; she had issues with that.”

DJ Tira's wife proposes boxing match

Gugu challenged Sli to a boxing match that Cassper Nyovest must arrange, reported ZAlebs.

She added that she and DJ Tira laughed when they heard the allegations because their marriage is solid.

Mzansi's comments on Gugu and Tebogo's cheating rumours

MazikhaliMangxongo Ngeni mentioned:

"DJ Tira is a very busy man, so the guy saw the opportunity and grabbed it, anyway nobody's perfect in life."

Smomondiya Ncokazi commented:

"This is very sad for her to even explain herself."

SiphEsihle Fakude KaMtolo stated:

"Where there is smoke there is fire. Musa Khawula never lies."

Siyabulela Nkala posted:

"Why would she go all the way to hurt her marriage by sleeping around mxm."

Samkelo Zakes Nyathi wrote:

"DJ Tira must contact Achraf Hakimi for advice before its too late."

Musa Khawula alleges DJ Tira's wife, Gugu Khathi is having an affair, social media erupts

In a related article, Briefly News reported that controversial South African blogger Musa Khawula has caused a stir once again, this time by sharing allegations of infidelity against DJ Tira's wife, Gugu Khathi.

Khawula claimed that Gugu was seen with another man during the "SUV Challenge" festivities in the Eastern Cape.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News