South African blogger Musa Khawula has caused a stir with his latest gossip post, alleging that Gugu Khathi, wife of DJ Tira, cheated on her husband with another man

Despite the rumours, some fans have been supportive of Gugu, with speculation swirling that the couple may have an open marriage

Khawula's posts have sparked mixed reactions from social media users, with some expressing disbelief and others criticizing him for spreading gossip about people's private lives

Musa Khawula claims DJ Tira's wife, Gugu has been unfaithful. Images: @khawulamusa @gugu.khathi

Source: Instagram

Controversial South African blogger Musa Khawula has caused a stir once again, this time by sharing allegations of infidelity against DJ Tira's wife, Gugu Khathi.

Musa Khawula is back with another controversial claim

Khawula claimed that Gugu was seen being lovey-dovey with another man during the "SUV Challenge" festivities in the Eastern Cape. Taking to Insta, Khawula wrote:

"Gugu Khathi is cheating on her husband DJ Tira with broke Tebogo from Khwela Tebza. They were recently in Eastern Cape for the SUV challenge and they were all over each other every 2 seconds."

Fans have Gugu's back, some claim that the couple may be in an open marriage

Despite the drama, some fans were supportive of Gugu, with rumours swirling about DJ Tira's infidelity and speculation that the couple may have an open marriage.

@thando_mjiyakho said:

"They are in an open relationship/marriage. U Gugu is not weak she knows what's at stake. She is fully aware of Tira's shenanigans.. sis knows the bag is bigger than love. I personally Stan their arrangement."

@nomfundo_k said:

"Uzokubhonya uGugu lol."

@chosen_soule said:

"Finally, she cheated backwe were getting tired of the crying... Good for her."

@seeboob said:

"Musa usufuna ku bhidliza imshado yabantu manje. "

@happiness.mfene said:

"Chomi hao tshabe Mantwa? Yooo you know what? I fear for your 4 dreadlocks "

@face_freckled said:

"Gugu o tlo go nyeditsa didreats tseo tse 7 wena vava towe"

@pope22197 said:

"Tira cheated on her every day so "

@reelsbudlomo said:

"Where do you get this stuff dude?"

