A video of one little boy and his two older brothers has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The footage shows the young fella belting his heart out as he sings and his siblings join in on the song

Many peeps may have struggled to hear the child's lyrics clearly, but his adorable energy had them entertained

A video of a little boy singing a song with great enthusiasm has melted the hearts of many South African netizens.

A little boy took the lead as he sang a fun song and his older brothers backed him up. Image: @b_doks411/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The clip posted on TikTok by user @b_doks411 shows the boy dressed in his school uniform as he sings a fun song in the kitchen.

Although most inaudible, his older brothers, also in the kitchen preparing their lunchboxes, are seen singing along with him as they back up their lead singer.

Check out the cute video below:

Mzansi peeps show the singing brothers love

The three brothers dressed in the same uniform and singing together won over the love of many social media users who just couldn't resist the cute sight. Other peeps couldn't help but joke and wonder how much the trio's school fees must cost, LOL. Check out some of the comments below:

Libo replied:

"The way he’s standing and holding that bowl is killing me."

Malihleza Ntshali responded:

"Nizoba late eskoleni nkosyami bhuti omncane."

Mashenge630 commented:

"Khuphuk lapho expensive school fees ."

nqobsta0 wrote:

"Mayeeeee nzena kodwa ishool fees jawvongcwele ."

Gcino said:

"Bafana the boys ."

cawine reacted:

"I MET A LADY HER NAME FEliiiiisha ."

bulelwachiliza replied:

"The fact that bafunda eskoleni eyisisodwa nje ."

avelamsomi6 commented:

"Kunuka schools fees esibizayo lana ❤️."

iviwembovane wrote:

"Just thinking about the monthly fees ."

justboitumelo said:

"His posture? ❤️."

Source: Briefly News