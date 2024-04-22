A South African airplane passenger pulled a hilarious taxi prank and it went viral on social media

He pretended like he was in a taxi and tried to pass on money as payment to the passenger in front of him

The funny TikTok video gathered 2.3 million views on the popular platform in a short period of time

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

A man pulled a taxi prank while on a plane. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

Who says the fun has to stop when you're 30,000 feet in the air? In a TikTok video, one passenger decided to bring a taste of taxi vibes onto the airplane.

Plane prank goes TikTok viral

He attempted to pass money to the passenger in front of him, mimicking the familiar exchange of payment in a taxi. The video was shared by a TikTok user @cardoafrika. It got 2.3 million views in three days.

Mzansi amused by prankster

Viewers chuckled at the unexpected prank. The confusion on the woman's face had them in stitches. While some passengers might have immediately caught on to the joke and played along, the woman seemed genuinely perplexed by the gesture.

Watch the video below:

The comments poured in, with many applauding the passenger for the funny prank.

See some reactions below:

@Bhutomdala_rsa posted:

"Mayishoda lemali nizosala lapho emoyeni nina."

@elinamandala joked:

"Since FlySaFair is iQuantum might as well lmao."

@Lee449226591 stated:

"Usisi wabantu uku serious level of shock."

@mzimba24 wrote:

"Driver after next cloud please."

@Mkhonzenimdluli mentioned:

"Why she look confused like she’s never been in a taxi before."

@cutegirl.sandy said:

"She doesn't get the joke, ai."

@lehlohonololuckym8 typed:

"She failed the assignment."

@Ashraf9741 added:

"You must give it to the flight attendant. They mos like the gaatjies."

@thatjazz2.0 said:

"Living in South Africa is an extreme sport."

Child’s reaction plane takes off amuses SA

In another article, Briefly News reported that a young girl named Tshiamo has been trending on TikTok for her cute reaction to her first flight.

Her mother, Precious, posted the video, which has gained over 600K likes because the young girl was panicking as she saw the ground get further and further from her sight.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News