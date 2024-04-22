A video of a man paying for his flight with cash on the flight has been doing the rounds

The TikTok post shows the man trying to pass cash to other passengers to pay the pilot

The man's silly prank sparked confusion on the flight, leaving TikTok viewers amused

A man's silly taxi antics in a plane had passengers confused. Image: @cardoafrika, aire images

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi man caused a ruckus during a recent plane ride after pulling typical taxi antics on the flight.

Man pays for flight like in a taxi

A TikTok video shared by Ricardo Africa (@cardoafrika) shows him holding cash in his hand as he tries to pass it onto the passengers seated in front of him.

He asks the passengers to pass the cash forward so that it gets to the pilot, as he was paying for his and his friend's seat for the ride - as one would do in a local taxi in Mzansi, LOL.

The woman being given the cash was left so confused as she didn't understand Ricardo's silly prank.

Watch the funny video below:

Man's stunt has SA amused

Mzansi netizens were left amused by Ricardo's stunt and responded with laughter and witty comments.

yanda_ii said:

"Imagine he stops the plane mid-air coz someone didn't pay ."

vapeaddict7 responded:

"Bro, you can't be South African and be bored ."

Treasure_Cindi commented:

“Ngicela ukwehla after ithunzi lokufa! (Can I jump off after the valley of dark shadow)."

MLILO SKINNY BOY said:

"South Africa ayikho serious ngempela."

honeyzee

NaseZulwini niyokwenza nje ma South Africa amahle? (Are you guys going to do such in heaven to my fellow South Africans?)

mlulwana

"Unqene ukukhuluma isingisi (You didn't want to speak English)

Amahle commented:

Akuve nginenhliziyo encane shame bengizohlinya into ongakaze uyibone (I have such a short temper, I would have frowned so bad)."

Man's honest take on life at 30 stirs up Mzansi

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African man opened up about how he has not been able to experience and accomplish specific goals and things in his life at the age of 30.

Responding to another video of a woman complaining about almost being 30 and not having much to show for it, @siyasocishe revealed that he did not have a child, a house, or a car and has never been out of the country.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News