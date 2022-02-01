A young Nigerian man walked into a supermarket and screamed in such a way that got him disturbing looks

Many who witnessed his act had a worrying look that questioned his sanity as the man kept filming himself

Nigerians who reacted to the video on Instagram jokingly said there are not many sane people in the country

A Nigerian man described as a comedian on Instagram went into a supermarket with his camera phone in an attempt to make a funny video.

As he walked up the aisle while filming himself, he suddenly screamed, attracting the attention of shoppers.

The man's loud voice got everyone's attention. Photo source: @kenz_man

Source: Instagram

He got their attention

People looked at him with great surprise, wondering why he put up such an act. Some people who properly got that he was trying to get attention had smiles on their faces.

Words layered on the video read:

"Being normal is boring."

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has attracted over 2,000 comments with more than 20,000 likes.

Mixed reactions

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

@caketoolsandmore said:

"See how everybody they look am."

im_anuolu said:

"What I can do, swears."

manniexoo said:

"Na from clap e take de enter dance."

__justgold said:

"If I were to be he’s friend I would’ve stood as if I don’t know him."

timblogga said:

"Draw attention my nigga. Disturb their peace."

icequeen_gold said:

"We are only 2 that is normal in this country."

chraxisco_benzo said:

"No one dey okay for this country again."

0hita said:

"It's not only those mad people roaming around the streets that are mad.. Plenty dey dress well."

