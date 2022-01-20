Comedian Trevor Gumbi is feeling the effects of all of the festive season treats and is seeking ways to get rid of moobs and a pot belly

The actor shared his upsetting moment with a scale that together with his bank account forced him to go on a diet

Trevor is a master at laughing problems away and is helping the rest of Mzansi feel better about their December kilos

Trevor Gumbi is helping South Africans laugh their way through Januworry one tweet at a time. The celeb asked his followers for plastic surgery recommendations to fast track dropping with festive season love handles.

Trevor Gumbi has a bone to pick with commercial runners for flooding televisions with cooking shows and food ads. The comedian took to social media to rant about January not being the time to advertise luxuries. Gumbi joked about his budget only allowing for a cabbage soup diet.

Shortly after the diet comments, Trevor quickly came to the conclusion that dieting and going to the gym might just take a bit too long for his liking and so he decided to ask for liposuction recommendations instead.

As if the moobs weren't enough of a reminder of the festive indulgence, Trevor's scale decided to rub some salt into the comedian's weightloss wounds.

Followers were canning themselves at Trevor's oh so related venting session and took to the comments to share their giggling thoughts and actual surgeon recommendations.

@_sharlenebotha said:

"Let me know when you find out."

@findingidea suggested:

"Cabbage soup will work sir, 7 days guaranteed. Thanks bye."

@emiliotobias thought:

"I think you need to give it more than 3days."

Trevor has been the biggest advocate for laughing your problems away. Drum reports that the comedian never shies away from taking jabs at himself. Explaining why he does this, Gumbi said:

"If you cannot laugh at your issues, then you are not funny."

