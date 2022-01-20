Digital creator Iviwe Mcobothi shared that her husband did the most by dropping lunch off for her before making his way back to work

Her adorable story had peeps sharing their own sweet memories with their loved ones while others displayed a tinge of jealousy

Iviwe's post reached over 3 700 Twitter users who joined in on the conversation about their thoughtful partners

The stunning @iviwe_mcobothi had the TL feeling kind of jealous after she shared what her thoughtful husband did. She revealed to her over 65 000 followers on Twitter that he went to their house to drop lunch off for her before returning to work.

The considerate act of her hubby also had netizens sharing their own stories. Peeps posted screenshots of conversations with their partners and typed out the sweetest moments they've shared with their true loves.

This stunning lady shared that her thoughtful husband stopped by to drop off lunch for her before carrying on with his workday. Image: @iviwe_mcobothi

Iviwe's post gained a massive 3 700 likes at the time of Briefly News' viewing and the comments section is still active with cute memories being shared by peeps all over SA.

Social media users share their own adorable relationship stories

@LekoMatsi shared:

"Mine came into the other room because he missed me. I recommend marriage too."

@Mrs_Knowitall1 wrote:

"My husband just posted my picture on his status with my hands typing with the new replaced ring he gifted me on our anniversary. Highly recommend finding a bestie and settling down."

@Noluteequeences said:

'Lol highly recommend it... My husband went to the store to buy jumper cables this morning and he brought me chocolate. It's truly the little things."

@PhelisaDlamini responded with:

"Mine called to say he just wanted to hear my voice. I highly recommend umendo."

@tadiwalaura tweeted:

"Marriage is nice you cannot convince me otherwise."

@MatsobaneGadebe added:

"Proof that love still exists."

