Twitter user @Cosa_Dolce posted a pic of a man embracing his girlfriend in a shoddy room but on the ground, he had prepared a small feast

Peeps reacted with love to the post with many saying that true love is not about how much money you have; it's the effort you make

Users offered up many comments but one user argued that many women were only interested in "artificial aesthetics over the actual symbolism of love"

Twitter users have praised a man who organised a romantic date for his partner on a limited budget.

@Cosa_Dolce took to Twitter to post a picture of a man and a woman kissing with snacks and drinks on a blanket on the floor.

Despite a limited budget, the man was still able to put together a decent spread for the lady he loves.

@Cosa_Dolce posted the snap with the caption:

“If your partner did this for you, would you criticize and leave? Or as long as si happy muntu wam?”

Twitter users were quick to react to the post.

@BrandonBtee said:

“It’s the thought that counts!”

@Cornie_Wenu added:

“True love.”

@TshepoRTM added:

“I would be happy and appreciative.”

@thee_thandayy added:

“It’s literally the effort for me. A trying man, this one!!”

@alsoknownasDee said:

“You lot are so uncanny. Why would you criticize your partner’s efforts? Very preternatural.”

@kue_kie said:

“Effort is everything.”

@godlynotgodly said:

“Criticise for what? The fact that you are with him means you broke too.”

@haploz99 said:

“This tweet will remind you how some women are concerned with artificial aesthetics over the actual symbolism of love on such occasions!”

