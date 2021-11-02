A young romantic has Mzansi living for his loyalty and love as he shared a post about spending time with his girlfriend at the salon

@SpheBhengu stated that he loves being with his bae and even sits in the salon to watch the process of getting her hair done

South African women complimented Sphe and some men shared that they do simila things

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@SpheBhengu's latest post on social media probably caused a lot of relationship troubles. The netizen stated that he enjoys being a boyfriend and one of his favourite things to do is take his woman to the salon.

The lovebird says he watches her as she gets her hair done. Some Saffa women seem to think that more men like @SpheBhengu are needed in the rainbow nation while others believe that salon time is alone time.

Local men took to his comments to express their love for their women by sharing all the amazing and unique things they love doing as a couple.

A local man had SA women swooning after he shared that he enjoys taking his woman to the salon. Image: @SpheBhengu

Source: Twitter

Take a look at Sphe's viral post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South African men share their experiences and women compliment Sphe

@Zen_firee said:

"Not sure if I’ll ever want my man with me at the salon. Bro, wait for me at home tf?"

@faresani_fare wrote:

"I love being one too but I am dropping that lady at a salon and pick her up later when she’s done. I want her to be comfortable gossiping about her man when he’s not around. She can’t do that when my a** is watching her."

@Sleeh_s shared:

"Please teach other men."

@Say_Naledi responded with:

"I wish the world had more of your kind."

@LihleMag shared:

"Yazi I was at the salon the other day and there was a couple there, and the guy was hyping his GF up and taking pics of her. It was really cute."

@lebogang416 added:

"Literally my boyfriend. Yazi we appreciate men like y’all!!!"

“Never-ending love”: Elderly wife feeding hubby has Mzansi believing in true love again

In other news about love, Briefly News reported that an image of an elderly couple shared online has the internet feeling all kinds of warm and fuzzy inside. In the snap, the wife can be seen feeding her hubby as they enjoy a meal in their room together.

The pic was shared on Twitter by @Thapz__, who gained over 2 000 likes on the bird app. The replies section under the post was packed with peeps wishing they could trade places with the happy couple.

The post was well-received by social media users, who crave a relationship as loving as these two as shared in the comments section.

Source: Briefly.co.za