An elderly couple has gone viral online after a photo of the wife feeding the husband warmed hearts across Mzansi

The image was shared by @Thapz__, who captioned the post about the pair having a 'never-ending love'

The post was well-received by social media users, who crave a relationship as loving as these two

An image of an elderly couple shared online has the internet feeling all kinds of warm and fuzzy inside. In the snap, the wife can be seen feeding her hubby as they enjoy a meal in their room together.

The pic was shared on Twitter by @Thapz__, who gained over 2 000 likes on the bird app. The replies section under the post was packed with peeps wishing they could trade places with the happy couple.

A picture of a wife feeding her husband has gone viral on social media. Image:@Thapz

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the simple viral post below:

Briefly News took a look a the replies section to see what Saffas are saying about the post:

@tankunlimited wrote:

"They married for love so when things didn't work out they stayed cause love was enough to see them through."

@Matema_ said:

"Love is a beautiful thing."

@khomotsoacc added:

"This is what I want."

@itu_dube tweeted:

"When I marry, it will be once. To be at this stage."

@Motlomu9 responded with:

"Now this is relationship goals."

@Michell__Ell added:

"This is so romantic."

