A local temptress has Saffas causing a ruckus on social media after a picture of her went viral

A young boy happened to be walking past before stopping in his tracks to look on as the snap was taken

Mzansi social media lit up the comments section as they reacted humorously to the viral post

There comes a time where every boy wonders if there is more to life than just brick cars or collecting cards. The thing that brings about this realisation is what truly counts.

A picture shared by @umzuluompofu showing a heavyset stunner dressed in her Sunday best and sporting priceless confidence has gone viral on social media.

A curvy local woman has set tongues wagging on social media. Image: @umzuluompofu.

Source: Twitter

But that's not the only thing that has tongues wagging as, in the background, a little man can be seen looking on intently as the enchanting woman struts her stuff.

The tweet read:

"Little man be daydreaming."

The woman's noticeable girth and voluptuous physique had more than just the boy wooed as local men on the socials bickered over the Zulu maiden.

At the time of publishing, the tweet had attracted 7 700 likes, almost 1 000 retweets and more than 500 comments.

Saffas clamour over temptress

Briefly News took a short left into the comments section to bring readers the mind-blowing responses to the viral post.

@legendary293_12 wrote:

"Little man realises he can offer more than dancing and selfie captions."

@teveen_tich said:

"That's when the young Lawd realized that there's much [more] to life than just sitting there playing with the sand!"

@Telmon_Maluleke added:

"The boy never seen such a huge mountain."

@QaphelaniKhanyi offered:

"That's why they prepare themselves so early, real soldiers."

@PrinceZikhali mentioned:

"Yaz this pic has gone viral even on Facebook."

Curvy lady nearly breaks the net with her 2-second transformation clip

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that a gorgeous woman left many tongues wagging and heads turning after she headed to TikTok to share an amazing transformation clip of herself.

In the first half of the short video, she is wearing what appears to be gym clothes, while in the second, she swaps her sneakers for some heels and her tights for a figure-hugging bodysuit.

"Timing is everything!" she captioned the lovely to watch TikTok clip.

Of course, the internet quickly went gaga over the clip and reacted to it over 370 000 times. Many of them headed to the comment section where they sang the pretty lady's praises.

Source: Briefly.co.za