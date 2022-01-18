A young man has been praised by his peers and boss for saving up to buy his first car and online peeps are loving it

Twitter user @LekauSehoana went onto Twitter to share several pictures of him and a youngster who unlocked a big milestone

Peeps showered the man with praise and commented that his achievements displays the ultimate black excellence

A ‘young lion’ has been praised for buying himself a car by his proud boss and Mzansians online can’t stop praising the young man.

The man posted two photos of the young lad and his new car with balloons and celebratory paraphernalia strewn around.

Twitter users reacted fast to the news of the man’s milestone economic achievement.

@LekauSehoana added:

“A Young Lion. The guy that taught his aunt (our Late MD, Glenda Ndlanzi) work. Employee number 2. We literally built the Brand together... The first employee to buy himself a car. Now we say, out with the old, in with the new. I saw him on Property24 the other day.”

@realkingmash said:

“I saw him in the beast, I also like how humble he is. Congratulations.”

@bythabile said:

“2 of your employees are buying the same car?”

@Chum284 added:

“It is great to see Africans lifting each other - we can do more bros & sisters. Let's thrive together!! Congratulations to a young lion ...”

@MphoMasemola18 added:

“Black excellence must be celebrated!! Congratulations.”

@_Mshika said:

“I can remember this like it was yesterday. I know this guy from co space when drip had just started.”

@Neo19134516 said:

“Black excellence we proud of u man.”

"Got my 1st car at 22": Man flexes pricey Benz, gets mixed reactions

Previously Briefly News wrote about a young Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @KCKING_MUSIC who generated massive reactions on Twitter after posting about the new Benz that he just got.

He said that it was an early birthday gift to himself. Many Nigerians reacted in different ways to his photos.

While some congratulated him, others wanted to know how he was able to make his money, asking him to show them.

There were a few who also showcased what they achieved before they were even his age.

A man with the Twitter handle @Ominikells said he bought his first vehicle at 19.

