Olerile Ole was left heartbroken after discovering that his prized bull, which has yet to give him a calf, is severely injured

Olerile wants to end the animal's suffering but social media users are trying their best to give the farmer hope in this dark time

Many netizens are sharing advice with Olerile to either keep his bull alive or to save the animal's sperm for future insemination

Cattle farmer Olerile Ole shared that heart-shattering news that he needs to end the suffering of his prized bull. Taking to Twitter under the handle @OleLekgetho, he shared images of the suffering his bull is going through.

It's currently unclear what caused the issues with Olerile's bull but it seems as though the animal's tail had been severed - as evident in one of the images he shared. Olerile shared that he did not manage to even get a single calf from the bull.

This farmer was heartbroken after realising his bull was injured but Saffas were not going to allow him to give up yet. Image: @OleLekgetho

Source: Twitter

South African social media users have been offering tons of advice to the farmer to try to save the life of his bull. Some have asked him to get a second opinion while others have shared stories of their injured animals that made full recoveries.

His post on the bluebird app gained over 300 likes but the comments section is filled with hope.

Netizens share all kinds of advice with the farmer

@KingB_H shared:

"Please get a second opinion before u take him down my Authi... Tjo this should be a bitter pill to swallow for sure."

@Farmerschoiceza said:

"That's so sad. Contact a local vet to save his sperms for future insemination before you put him off and surely a vet can save him and treat the wound. Let slaughtering be the last option."

@mukwevho_percy asked:

"Eish! PAINNNNNN. Always the best ones... Can't you get some semen or wait for a little to see if he can heal up ok?"

@nahopage2 responded with:

"If the bull can wiggle its tail it's not that of a problem only infection can be a problem here. It's either you cut the tail off or give it treatment for three weeks."

@vaMutasa tweeted:

"Collect semen then use AI, my guy, you cant lose those genes just nje... Shame man."

@vkmnisi added:

"Use petrol to wash the wound it won't take even a week to heal. Thank me later."

