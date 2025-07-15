A South African woman shared a DIY tutorial on revamping a glued wig while it was still on her head, showcasing her creativity and practicality

A South African woman has taken social media by storm after sharing a clever and budget-friendly tutorial on how to revamp a glued wig while it was still on her head.

The babe, who goes by the TikTok handle @_and.ile1 shared the step-by-step process on 12 July 2025, which gained massive traction on the video-sharing app.

Mzansi woman’s DIY wig revamp while wearing it

People in South Africa have praised @_and.ile1 for her practicality, creativity, and helpful tips, especially for wig wearers looking to refresh their look without removing the unit.

In the clip, @_and.ile1 shows off a wig that has clearly seen better days. Although still securely glued to her head, the wig appeared worn out, with frizz and loss of shape. Instead of taking it off for a full makeover, she opted to revive it in place, showing just how easy it can be with the right tools and a little patience.

Armed with a hairdryer, a wax stick, and hair mousse, @_and.ile1 began her transformation process. First, she applies mousse to the hair, focusing on the frizzy and unruly sections. This helps to restore moisture and tame flyaways. She then uses the wax stick to lay the hair flat and add some structure, especially around the parting and edges. Finally, she uses the hairdryer to seal the products in and shape the wig back to a fresh and polished finish.

The end result left viewers stunned. What was once a tired-looking wig was turned into a sleek, salon-worthy hairdo all from the comfort of her home.

Social media users flooded the comments section with admiration and gratitude. Many said they would try the technique themselves, while others applauded @_and.ile1 for sharing such a useful hack.

Watch the video of the woman revamping her wig while it's still on her head below:

SA loves the woman's wig revamp hack

People in South Africa were impressed by the young lady's wig revamp tips and took to the comments section to share their thoughts, saying:

Motlatso said:

"Easiest install ever."

Mashias wrote:

"Mxm I’m so jealous."

Dee Rose commented:

"Can you please show me how to hide the lace? What did you use?"

Sinegugu Mtimande expressed:

"You’re a magician. What did you use to clean off the old glue?"

Sande M stated:

"Thank you for this."

Lemohang Joyce replied:

"So beautiful..but weave ya hao I think ke 3 inch."

