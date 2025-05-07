A hun flaunted her beautiful wig from Shein, leaving South Africans raving about the hair

She shared how much she paid for the custom fee and the code for the wig in a TikTok video

People reacted as they flooded the comments section, raving over her latest purchase from the online store

One young lady in Mzansi captured the attention of many after showcasing her stunning wig from the leading online store, Shein.

A woman unveiled her beautiful wig from Shein in a TikTok that wowed Mzansi. Image: @kamo_lesh

Source: TikTok

Woman flexes her stunning wig from Shein

The stylish hun who goes by the TikTok handle @kamo_lesh left many in awe as she confidently showed off the wig's sleek finish, natural look, and perfect fit, sparking a wave of admiration in the comments section.

The TikTok video, which has since gone viral, showcases the woman unboxing the blonde wig, giving followers a full view of its quality and style. From silky texture to effortless styling, many viewers were shocked to discover the wig came from Shein, a store more commonly known for affordable clothing and accessories.

@kamo_lesh shared in the comments that she paid R118 for the custom fee and revealed the code for the wig, which is 59129065.

Mzansi peeps raved over how beautiful and natural the wig looked. Some users even asked for the exact link and details so they could order the same one. Wigs and hair extensions are a big part of fashion culture in South Africa, especially among young women who value versatility and protective styling. With rising beauty costs, many are turning to online platforms like Shein for more affordable options.

This viral moment is yet another example of how Mzansi's trendsetters are reshaping beauty standards and proving that great style doesn't always come with a hefty price tag.

Watch the video below:

Women gush over the hun's Shein wig plug

The online community was in awe of the lady's wig, rushing to the comments section to rave about her wig plug from Shein.

Kopano Maditse said:

"So tempting, but the way my SHEIN synthetic wigs have ended in tears, I’m scared."

Jenny added:

"I’m wearing the burgundy of the same wig, listen, never going back to human hair, easy install, and melt, just pluck her good."

Miss_M wrote:

"Oh my favourite hair, you make a right choice."

Tom’scorner expressed:

"The wig, but ma’am, we will need an update after a few weeks and after the install"

Valentine De Jager commented:

"This has been in my cart I’m definitely getting it now."

MamaPontsa replied:

"I'm screaming iyohhh."

