A Mzansi woman was not impressed by her recent wig purchase on the popular retail app Shein

A video posted on TikTok shows @kuello_beauty's honest reaction and review of a short curly wig

Although she tried to style it, @kuello_beauty still wasn't satisfied with the hair, prompting various views from her online friends

A woman shared a video expressing her disappointment with a short curly wig she bought on Shein. Image: @kuello_beauty

A woman was left stressed and defeated after trying on a short and curly wig purchased from Shein.

A TikTok video shared by @kuello_beauty shows the woman's first impression of the wig as she reacts in dismay and humour.

@kuello_beauty shared that she bought the wig on the Shein app as part of the buy one get one free wig sale.

"Sana, what is this? It's giving soft dread, it's giving Y2K. I've had it for like two weeks, and I did a review. I felt the curls, and they're cute. But nothing in me said out this on your head. Nothing, until now," @kuello_beauty said in disappointment as she looked at herself in the mirror and camera.

She tried to style and install the wig but was still disappointed with the result, saying the wig length did not suit her.

SA reacts to woman's wig dilemma

Mzansi netizens responded to the video with humour and suggestions about how @kuello_beauty could have styled the hair better. Others even asked her to sell it to them.

OnlyDeneo said:

"It’s not bad kodwa."

Ntobe replied:

"Ohh bendinethemba."

Mo replied:

"Pluck it, pull the curls gently and put that in shape."

modypady commented"

"You can sell it to me Sana I love it pls."

kwanda_m wrote:

"Yinhle... Boyikama uzobona."

Ndumigh replied:

"Lalela this wig is fire. Wet it kancane, blow dry while combing ngakam elikhulu. Leli lama curls. Trim d front wenze ama layers. It will slap ."

Milisa Roxanne Zozo commented:

"I love the curls yazi it’s not bad but I get you."

presina wrote:

"Do a c-parting and add a few baby hair."

misstx_mthembu responded:

"Sell it to me, how much is it."

Lethiwe Mpontshana responded:

"Maybe mawuhamba engathi uyasheshq oe ngeke kunakeke."

