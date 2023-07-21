This gorgeous blonde SHEIN wig had social media users going gaga over the amazing quality

TikTok user @yasdoesitt shared a video of her unboxing the amazing wig, and she was blown away

People flocked to the comment section to get the details so they could get one of their own

Wigs are pricy! This babe decided to try her luck by buying a wig from SHEIN, and it paid off. Her followers couldn’t believe the quality.

This woman was blown away by the stunning wig she ordered from SHEIN. Image: TikTok user @yasdoesitt

Source: TikTok

You can pay over R20k for a good quality wig. Buying online is a gamble, but in this case, the woman won the wig lottery!

Mzansi babe gasps over lush wig bought from SHEIN in TikTok video

TikTok user @yasdoesitt shared a video in which she unboxed a lush blonde wig she bought off SHEIN. All the lady could do was gasp because she couldn’t believe how stunning it was.

Take a look at this amazing buy:

This gorgeous wig sent TikTok users into a spin

People were in disbelief at how beautiful this wig was right out of the box. Babes flooded the comments, sharing their amazement!

Read some of the hype:

michyblessed95 said:

“Girl, I need that wig for my birthday next month drop the link.”

Saraleenothebakery was in love:

“Girl, this better be for real can’t have my feelings being played with like that.”

elle$ha is already on it:

“RIGHT I just got 4 synthetic wigs, and they melt like butter.”

Novaa shared:

“I have been trying to tell y’all, and nobody was believing me ”

Joburg babe unapologetically scratches her itchy lace wig install in TikTok video, relatable clip has SA lol

In related news, Briefly News reported that the wig life comes with some struggles. This woman depicted one of those struggles in a hilarious TikTok video that left people laughing.

They say beauty is pain, and that couldn’t be more accurate when it comes to wigs and waves. You go to give a little to get a little, neh?

TikTok user @unathi_unobthered shared a hilarious video of herself, wig flung to the font, having a good scratch. Sis didn’t even have to explain because if you wear a wig, you know!

Source: Briefly News